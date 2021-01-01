OLOGY HOST LOGO | Pics: HOST

This tournament helps school students improve their soft skills. Find out how!

HOST is a yearly science tournament that promotes learning through experience, practical knowledge and helps students develop some life skills  

Representative image (Pic: Express)

Machine learning can now help identify people with psychosis, depression: Study

The findings of the research by the University of Birmingham were published in the journal 'Schizophrenia Bulletin'

Delhi University | Pic: Wikimedia

Delhi University awards over 1.76 lakh degrees digitally, becomes the highest in country

These digital degrees issued by the DU have been made available to the students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses

Image for representational purpose only (Pic: PTI)

Pune extends night curfew amid rising COVID cases, schools to also remain shut till March 14

In Pune, the total number of cases are 4,06,453, total recoveries are 3,87,527. The active cases in Pune till Saturday are 9860 while the death toll is at 9235

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Prime Minister

Greater emphasis should be given on technical education, science and technology: Bangladesh PM

She said the government is setting up various universities in Bangladesh with the aim of providing the necessary tools to succeed in the modern workplace

ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota | Pic: ANI

Amazonia-1 launch marks beginning of stronger ties with India, says Brazilian Minister

Amazonia-1, the first Brazilian satellite launched from India, is an optical earth observation satellite intended to provide remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon 

IKEA store in Hyderabad | Pic: PTI

IKEA to scale up sourcing toys from India, to look at wooden toys next 

The company, which currently sources only cotton-based soft toys from India, is also exploring to expand in some other categories such as wooden toys

Representative Image

University of Madras to reserve one seat in every department for transsexuals

Not just for transsexuals, the University will also be reserving a seat for differently abled people, sportspersons, wards of ex-servicemen and Tamil students of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Representative Image

65 per cent lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets after COVID-19: Report 

The current levels of government spending in low and lower-middle income countries fall short of those required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals

Representative Image

CBSE to host training sessions to familiarise schools with newly restructured affiliation process

The CBSE had introduced a facility for virtual inspection of schools for upgradation of affiliation in August last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

DU

DU's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts signs MoU with Singapore Fine Arts Society 

The MoU would also enable the faculty to spread its footprint in South East Asia in collaboration with SIFAS and give the much needed boost to Indian music and fine arts

IIT BHU

IIT-BHU signs MoU with MSME, to provide design expertise to manufacturing sector MoU

MSMEs can approach the ministry through IIT (BHU) for funding these design projects where funding up to Rs 15 lakh can be provided by the ministry

Rahul Gandhi

NEP used as a weapon to communalise, push particular ideology on Indian society: Rahul Gandhi

There is too much power is being centralised in one institution (in the NEP). This is going to damage the education system, Gandhi said

PM Narendra Modi

Become a warrior and not a worrier: PM Modi tells students gearing up for annual exams

The Prime Minister asked the students to get adequate sleep and be mindful of time management and also not to stop playing.

That dress | (Pic: Internet)

#ThrowBackToday: This is the connection between India and Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's dress 

In today's #TBT, we tell you about the iconic black Givenchy dress that actor Audrey Hepburn sported in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany and the connection it has with our country. Read to be surprised

Image for representational purpose only

Recent study determines why music is important for young drivers

According to the study published, 140 young adults responded to a 67-item questionnaire exploring how drivers engage with music while driving

Mental health | (Pic: Pixabay)

Researchers identify characteristics of highest utilisers for mental health hospital services

Instead of a traditional statistical approach, where researchers would first examine each factor's independent relationship with utilisation, the team leveraged machine learning

Picture: Edexlive

What the FAQ: Here's how the new Government guidelines for social media platforms, OTT will affect what you watch or post

While these guidelines are only a draft, it does have a few stricter rules that the social media platforms need to adhere to. Read on to find out

Pic: Edex Live

Here's why you shouldn’t piggyback on your famous relatives’ identity

The Coach tells us why you shouldn’t piggyback on your famous relatives’ identity a la Meena Harris and why it can be dangerous

Pic: Edex Live

Welcome to Reason: Why not switch to faux meat right now? 

Research has shown that burping cows are massive emission contributors impacting greenhouse gas methane in the world. It cited that cattle emissions were almost the same as fossil fuels

Pic: Edex Live

E-Canteen Fundas: Greater ambition, good. Greater greed, not at all!

Be ambitious with your plans. Seek the highest potential in whatever you pursue. When you face challenges, don’t take short cuts or harm others. Look for creative solutions that help everyone

Representative Image

Praveshotsav Campaign launched in Bihar to increase enrolment of children into schools 

The Bihar government plans to launch a 'Praveshotsav' campaign to enrol students in schools and ensures that special efforts will be made for enrolment of students from classes 1 to 9

Pic: Edex Live

The Trainer Brainer: Why should you study online an dhow it's quite easy to be successful at it

Here's a tip: Understand your performance gaps to the industry expectation and get professional links from your course

Representative Image | Pic: Pixabay

Google and IIT Madras design AI technology that can help improve maternal health and save wildlife

Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of dropping out from the health information programme

Image for representational purpose (Pic: Google)

Fitness-based picture books may help boost physical activity for youth with autism

The outcome of the study is a simple resource for workout motivation when outdoor fitness equipment might not be accessible for low income households and families

Pic: KSUM website

Kerala Startup Mission launches 6-month scale-up scheme for women entrepreneurs 

The programme,'Udaan', has been organised in association with Prayaana Labs and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to help them scale up their business 

Pic: Edex Live

English Blues: What do the words ‘scanty’ and ‘sketchy’ mean in a sentence?

The word ‘toolkit’ has been used frequently recently ever since Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg through her tweets voiced solidarity with the protesting Indian farmers

Delhi University | Pic: Wikimedia

DU awards 'digital degrees' to nearly 1,80,000 students during its 97th annual convocation

Over 156 medals and 36 prizes were also awarded to the students in person by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'', who was the chief guest of the occasion

Representative image

The 42 children who were abducted from a Nigerian school two weeks ago have been freed

Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years, notably the mass abduction in April 2014 by jihadist group Boko Haram of 276 girls from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno 

Pic: Twitter- Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces free textbooks, tablets for Navodaya Vidyalaya students

CSR funds will also be mobilised to improve hostels and schools, added the Union Education Minister during the meeting

Representative Image | Pic: Wikimedia

Use less plastic, more recyclable materials to make toys: PM Narendra Modi tells industries

Speaking after inaugurating the India Toy Fair 2021, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to use raw materials while making toys so that these can be recycled

Image for representational purpose only |Pic: Pixabay

Karnataka government rolls out mobile library for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas

The initiative was started with the aim of encouraging children in remote areas to inculcate the habit of reading, said Kurma Rao, Managing Director of the NEKRTC

Representative Image | Pic: pixy.org

Facebook waives fees for small businesses on 'Checkout on Shops'

Facebook has already said it will not collect any fees for paid online events from small businesses until at least August

Sri Venkateswara College (Pic: Official Site)

Why does the Andhra govt want Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College to be part of Andhra University?

The college is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), with the temple's management body contributing to the development and progress of the college

ISRO

In its first mission of 2021, ISRO will soon launch Brazil's Amazonia-1 

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport

Image for representational purpose only

Travelling abroad to study? BlueDart's new offer will help you ship more stuff to college

The 40% discount will only be applied to freight however, the relevant surcharge applicable will be charged as per actuals

Representative Image

Colleges and universities in Mizoram will reopen on March 1 

A meeting of education and health department officials instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure

Representative Image

Maharashtra board exams for classes XII, X to begin on April 23, 29 

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Image for representational purpose only

More than 1.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: Government

While the countrywide inoculation drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2

Image for representational purpose only

Up in the sky: Countdown begins for PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024hours on February 28, subject to weather conditions. The countdown began at 0854 hours

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib

Go retro | (Pic: Internet)

#ThrowBackToday: Feel the blast from the past on National Retro Day today

In today's #TBT, we take you back to tomorrow. The days when we had no clue what social media or apps are. Were the better times indeed or merely a period of transition? Guess we will never know
 

Asarelly Harshvardhan

UoH suicide: Teachers’ Association calls for marginalised students struggling with online access to be brought back to campus 

The Association demanded that the administration immediately constitute a fact-finding committee to inquire into the reasons that led to the student’s suicide

Image for representational purpose only

Global Student Survey: Indians rank high on positivity about finances, prefer online learning

Around two-thirds (65 per cent) of students across the surveyed countries say they would rather want their university offered the choice of more online learning if it meant paying lower tuition fees.

Representative image

Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls go missing in mass abduction by large groups of armed men

Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state, described by the government as bandits, and are known to kidnap for money and for the release of their members from jail.

Piyush Goyal (Pic: PTI)

National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal

Goyal added that the Indian education system has to attain that level wherein students from even the developed nations would come for higher studies, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs

Image for representational purpose only (Pic: Express)

Andhra Pradesh vying for a National Academy of Correctional Administration

As the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy is located in Hyderabad, the AP government wants the National Academy of Correctional Administration (NACA) established in the state

Twitter | (Pic: Twitter)

Twitter planning new feature to let users auto-block, mute abusive accounts

This new safety mode will help Twitter to automatically detect accounts that "might be acting abusive or spammy" and limit how those accounts can engage with your content for seven days

Image for representational purpose only

Will Indians really boycott superhero films as #BoycottSpiderman trends on Twitter?

On Thursday, author and historian Tom Holland took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Gujarat

Image for representational purpose only | Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Want to improve your cardiac function, cognitive health? Plant-based diets may help

For the study, published in the journal British Journal of Nutrition, the research team evaluated the dietary and echocardiographic data of 2,512 participants

Image for representational purpose only

Work from home, online classes causing eye and ear problems in children, adults, say Gurugram doctors

However, the doctors also asserted that one other reason which causes hearing problems is the noise pollution in Gurugram

Picture: Edexlive

What the FAQ: Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, what does extradition mean, who can make a request?

After Nirav Modi's extradition to India was confirmed by the British Judiciary, we try and explain what the term means, who can make an extradition request and a lot more

Representative Image

Kerala dental student dies from COVID after receiving vaccine jab, hospital denied proper treatment, allege classmates

The students are now protesting in the college's premises, not against the vaccine, but the medical college, alleging that Mitha was denied fair treatment

Image for representational purpose only

TN board exams cancelled for two consecutive years due to COVID: Has this happened before?

Last year too, the Class 10 and Class 11 exams were cancelled by the TN state government due to the Coronavirus pandemic

BHU students in front of police station

Unlock BHU: Students arrested for protesting in front of main gate, released after hundreds demonstrate at police station

The students had earlier staged a protest for reopening the campus in December. That had an effect and the campus was opened for the third year students along with the hostel facility

Representative Image

With board exams looming, Govt school teachers in Tamil Nadu turn to rushed rote learning, excessive testing to help kids pass

Classes for +2 students only started on January 19 and now a month later, the government announced the board exam dates, so instead of teaching, the teachers are conducting test after test

Representative Image

Scientists develop chip that simplifies COVID-19 testing, delivers results on phone in less than 55 minutes

The researchers noted that their process simplifies sample handling compared to swab-based PCR tests that are widely used to diagnose COVID-19 and need to be analysed in a laboratory

PM Narendra Modi

National Medical Commission will bring transparency, rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges: PM

The National Medical Commission would bring great transparency and also rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges, the PM noted

NSUI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi congratulates NSUI for winning majority of seats at Varanasi 

NSUI candidates won the posts of Vice President and General Secretary, giving a major jolt to the ABVP which faced a defeat. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats

Representative Image

26-year-old final year BA student from AMU has been missing for three days

According to the police, Ashraf Ali, who is pursuing BA (Hons) in Spanish and is a resident of Bihar's Araria district, was last spotted by some university students at the Shamshad market

Representative Image

Coaching centres in Latur, Maharashtra asked to get students' COVID-19 test done in 5 days

These institutes have also been asked to ensure that each student maintains a distance of 1.2 meters in the classroom

Representative Image

SSLC exam schedule to change after overlap with II-PUC schedule

As the board examination's dates clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and students raised objection to it, the dates of the PUC II examinations were changed to May 24 to June 16

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court reserves its order in petitions filed by private educational institutions

Various educational institutions challenged the decision of state board of intermediate education to close down their junior colleges for failure to have an NOC from fire services department

ASTHA School of Management

Yugma, a national-level oratory contest organised at ASTHA School of Management 

Yugma was an innovative contest that not only tested the social and articulatory skills of progressive youths but also evaluated their creative and sublime thoughts

Galileo | (Pic: Internet)

#ThrowBackToday: When astronomer Galileo was asked to abandon the belief that the Earth revolves around the Sun 

In today's #TBT, we take you back to the years when Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was asked to stop believing in the notion that it was the Earth that revolved around the Sun. This is how it went

The admission form being launched (Pic: SRM)

Admissions open for science, humanities and medicine at SRM's Kattankulathur campus

The university offers a wide range of scholarships to the tune of Rs 35 crores making studying in the university affordable to all

Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate India Toy Fair on February 2, hopes to boost manufacturing

The toy fair would be held from February 27 to March 2 and would provide a chance to all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers and designers to create sustainable dialogues

Representational Image

Varanasi students develop glacier flood sensor alarm which can alert people during any natural disaster

Three students of Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management have developed a glacier flood alarm sensor which will alert the people before any natural disaster

Representative image

Rabies expert from Himachal institute, Omesh Bharti, to be included in WHO's expert panel on snakebites

Bharti's need-based research to treat rabid dog bite patients In Himachal Pradesh had brought down the cost of dog bite treatment from Rs 35,000 to Rs 350

Representative image

Earliest primate fossils documented by researchers that sheds light on the rise of mammals

The researchers, including those from the University of Washington in the US, analysed several fossils of Purgatorius -- the oldest genus in a group of the earliest-known primates called plesiadapifor

Suresh Kumar interacting with Yashaswini

This Karnataka student is braving all odds to prepare for the Class 10 board exams. Here's how

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister has ensured to send teachers to Yashaswini's house to help her study and prepare for the final exams. She is confident and happy about her health

Delhi Police| Pic: PTI

Youth Akali Dal to 'gherao' Delhi Police for singling out Punjabi youth for arrests

Youth Akali Dal President Parambans Singh Romana said the wing had received reports of Punjabi youths being unfairly targeted for punishment by Delhi Police and the central government

Image for representational purpose (Pic: PTI)

Facebook says it will pay $1billion over three years to "support" the news industry

The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news

Representative Image

NASA releases first high-definition panoramic view of Mars rover landing site

The panorama was stitched together on Earth from 142 individual images taken on Sol 3, the third Martian day of the mission on February 21

Representational Image | (Pic: Internet)

India to have nine times more digitally skilled workers by 2025, says Amazon study

The cloud architecture design, cybersecurity and large-scale data modelling are among the top in-demand skills in the country

Central Board of Secondary Education

AP Govt to implement CBSE system for Classes 1 to 7 in its schools from 2021-22

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to implement the CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in all its schools from the 2021-22 academic year. This has caused widespread resentment in Andhra Pradesh. 

Image for representational purpose only

YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what their children can watch

YouTube's upcoming feature called 'supervised experiences', will come with a new set of restrictions that allows parents to better control what content their children can access on the video platform.

Image for representational purpose only

Government comes up with stricter norms for social media, digital platforms such as OTTs

The norms would be applicable to offences under which an offender would be punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years

Image for representational purpose only (Pic: PTI)

Home quarantine norms breach among reasons for COVID-19 surge: Officials 

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a single-day spike of 8,807 new cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 21,21,119

Shrikant Prasad (Pic: EdexLive)

DU Law student Shrikant Prasad who was pulled up by CJI Bobde: I address every judge as 'Your Honour', it's a respectable term

During the last hearing of Shrikant's plea, the CJI had asked to not call him 'Your Honour' and to use appropriate terms. He has filed a PIL to get the number of judges increased to clear pendency

Representational image (Picture: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh government to implement CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in schools from 2021-22

The government did not specify whether it will do away with the state syllabus completely or introduce a CBSE system parallel to it

Representative Image

WIth NEET PG centres in TN, Kerala filled in hours, CPIM MP writes to Health Ministry for an increase in centres

The lack of enough centres in the state has turned out to be a major issue for the aspirants in Tamil Nadu. Some have voiced their concerns on Twitter 

Picture: Edexlive

What the FAQ: Everything you need to know about the new Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat

After it was renamed, here's all you need to know about the world's largest cricket stadium situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat  

Representative Image

Teachers’ Association happy with TN government's decision to cancel exams for Class 9, 10, 11 students

The association said that they are happy with the decision because students are still facing the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown

Image for representational purpose only

YouTube announces new feature that'll help supervise content and allow more parental control  

In the upcoming months, the new YouTube experience will be launched in beta for parents to allow their children to watch videos through a supervised Google account 

Image for representational purpose only (Pixabay)

Now, colleges do NOT need prior permission from MEA to hold webinars, after academia protest

All government and government-aided institutes were asked to get the approval for not just the event and its topic, but the participants would also have to be cleared too

Representative image (Pic: Express)

COVID-19: 229 students at a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district test positive 

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in Coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months

Delhi High Court | Pic: Express

Delhi HC asks Centre not to take court's view combatively on having EIA draft in all languages

People in remote areas are "our citizens" who need to be heard and may not understand the draft if published only in English and Hindi, the court said

Representative Image

Good news for TN students: EPS announces cancellation of exams for Class 9, 10, 11 — all students to be promoted 

The government had announced last week that exams for Plus 2 students will be conducted from May 3

Representative Image | Pic: Wikimedia

This new Cancer-drug from IIT Madras will save endangered trees in India and China. Here's how

Camptothecin, the third most in-demand alkaloid, is commercially extracted in India from the endangered plant, Nothapodytes nimmoniana

La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata

La Martiniere Boys School in UP shuts for two days as COVID spreads

The school has been declared a containment zone and a medical team that reached there on Wednesday evening has collected 332 more samples

Representative Image | Pic: Pixabay

Study finds that diabetes patients who use health apps have improved health, lower medical costs

The study concluded that patients who used the apps had better health outcomes and were able to regulate their health behaviour more effectively

Ali | (PIc: Internet)

#ThrowBackToday: The match after which boxer Muhammad Ali proclaimed, "I shook up the world”

In today's #TBT, we take you back to the edge-of-the-seat, all-eyes-in-front match that changed boxer Muhammad Ali forever. After playing this match, he famously screamed, "I shook up the world”

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

When Arthur Conan Doyle responded to the call of a Parsi lawyer  

In 2010, she set up the Noor Inayat Khan Memorial Trust and campaigned for a memorial for the WWII British spy of Indian descent, who was captured and executed by the Gestapo

IIT ISM

Essar MoU with IIT Dhanbad for R&D in CBM gas exploration

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, to jointly work on research

Image for representational purpose (Pic: PTI)

Facebook intensifies fight against child abuse content; tightens norms, adds new tools 

Advocating its stringent zero-tolerance stance on child sexual exploitation content on its platform, Facebook said using its apps to harm children is "abhorrent and unacceptable"

Image for representational purpose only

Let’s Teach English: How this Chennai initiative is helping underprivileged children speak English better

What began as a pandemic project currently has over 3000 volunteers and 40 organisations enrolled in the Let’s Teach English initiative in different states all over the country

Angshuman Sarma

Here's how this 25-year-old from B'luru is documenting his everyday experiences with #1000daysofpoetry

Writing poetry regularly means running out of ideas to write about. Angshuman tells us how he invokes inspiration to write every day

Image for representational purpose only |Pic: Pixabay

New COVID-19 strains detected in India, UK strain highly transmissible, says PGIMER director

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,10,30,176 and the active cases tally is 1,46,907