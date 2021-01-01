This tournament helps school students improve their soft skills. Find out how!
HOST is a yearly science tournament that promotes learning through experience, practical knowledge and helps students develop some life skills
Machine learning can now help identify people with psychosis, depression: Study
The findings of the research by the University of Birmingham were published in the journal 'Schizophrenia Bulletin'
Pune extends night curfew amid rising COVID cases, schools to also remain shut till March 14
In Pune, the total number of cases are 4,06,453, total recoveries are 3,87,527. The active cases in Pune till Saturday are 9860 while the death toll is at 9235
Greater emphasis should be given on technical education, science and technology: Bangladesh PM
She said the government is setting up various universities in Bangladesh with the aim of providing the necessary tools to succeed in the modern workplace
Amazonia-1 launch marks beginning of stronger ties with India, says Brazilian Minister
Amazonia-1, the first Brazilian satellite launched from India, is an optical earth observation satellite intended to provide remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon
IKEA to scale up sourcing toys from India, to look at wooden toys next
The company, which currently sources only cotton-based soft toys from India, is also exploring to expand in some other categories such as wooden toys
University of Madras to reserve one seat in every department for transsexuals
Not just for transsexuals, the University will also be reserving a seat for differently abled people, sportspersons, wards of ex-servicemen and Tamil students of Andaman and Nicobar Islands
65 per cent lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets after COVID-19: Report
The current levels of government spending in low and lower-middle income countries fall short of those required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals
CBSE to host training sessions to familiarise schools with newly restructured affiliation process
The CBSE had introduced a facility for virtual inspection of schools for upgradation of affiliation in August last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic
DU's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts signs MoU with Singapore Fine Arts Society
The MoU would also enable the faculty to spread its footprint in South East Asia in collaboration with SIFAS and give the much needed boost to Indian music and fine arts
IIT-BHU signs MoU with MSME, to provide design expertise to manufacturing sector MoU
MSMEs can approach the ministry through IIT (BHU) for funding these design projects where funding up to Rs 15 lakh can be provided by the ministry
NEP used as a weapon to communalise, push particular ideology on Indian society: Rahul Gandhi
There is too much power is being centralised in one institution (in the NEP). This is going to damage the education system, Gandhi said
Become a warrior and not a worrier: PM Modi tells students gearing up for annual exams
The Prime Minister asked the students to get adequate sleep and be mindful of time management and also not to stop playing.
#ThrowBackToday: This is the connection between India and Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's dress
In today's #TBT, we tell you about the iconic black Givenchy dress that actor Audrey Hepburn sported in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany and the connection it has with our country. Read to be surprised
Recent study determines why music is important for young drivers
According to the study published, 140 young adults responded to a 67-item questionnaire exploring how drivers engage with music while driving
Researchers identify characteristics of highest utilisers for mental health hospital services
Instead of a traditional statistical approach, where researchers would first examine each factor's independent relationship with utilisation, the team leveraged machine learning
Here's why you shouldn’t piggyback on your famous relatives’ identity
The Coach tells us why you shouldn’t piggyback on your famous relatives’ identity a la Meena Harris and why it can be dangerous
Welcome to Reason: Why not switch to faux meat right now?
Research has shown that burping cows are massive emission contributors impacting greenhouse gas methane in the world. It cited that cattle emissions were almost the same as fossil fuels
E-Canteen Fundas: Greater ambition, good. Greater greed, not at all!
Be ambitious with your plans. Seek the highest potential in whatever you pursue. When you face challenges, don’t take short cuts or harm others. Look for creative solutions that help everyone
Praveshotsav Campaign launched in Bihar to increase enrolment of children into schools
The Bihar government plans to launch a 'Praveshotsav' campaign to enrol students in schools and ensures that special efforts will be made for enrolment of students from classes 1 to 9
The Trainer Brainer: Why should you study online an dhow it's quite easy to be successful at it
Here's a tip: Understand your performance gaps to the industry expectation and get professional links from your course
Google and IIT Madras design AI technology that can help improve maternal health and save wildlife
Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of dropping out from the health information programme
Fitness-based picture books may help boost physical activity for youth with autism
The outcome of the study is a simple resource for workout motivation when outdoor fitness equipment might not be accessible for low income households and families
Kerala Startup Mission launches 6-month scale-up scheme for women entrepreneurs
The programme,'Udaan', has been organised in association with Prayaana Labs and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to help them scale up their business
English Blues: What do the words ‘scanty’ and ‘sketchy’ mean in a sentence?
The word ‘toolkit’ has been used frequently recently ever since Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg through her tweets voiced solidarity with the protesting Indian farmers
DU awards 'digital degrees' to nearly 1,80,000 students during its 97th annual convocation
Over 156 medals and 36 prizes were also awarded to the students in person by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'', who was the chief guest of the occasion
The 42 children who were abducted from a Nigerian school two weeks ago have been freed
Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years, notably the mass abduction in April 2014 by jihadist group Boko Haram of 276 girls from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno
Use less plastic, more recyclable materials to make toys: PM Narendra Modi tells industries
Speaking after inaugurating the India Toy Fair 2021, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to use raw materials while making toys so that these can be recycled
Karnataka government rolls out mobile library for children in Kalaburagi's remote areas
The initiative was started with the aim of encouraging children in remote areas to inculcate the habit of reading, said Kurma Rao, Managing Director of the NEKRTC
Facebook waives fees for small businesses on 'Checkout on Shops'
Facebook has already said it will not collect any fees for paid online events from small businesses until at least August
Why does the Andhra govt want Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College to be part of Andhra University?
The college is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), with the temple's management body contributing to the development and progress of the college
In its first mission of 2021, ISRO will soon launch Brazil's Amazonia-1
PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport
Colleges and universities in Mizoram will reopen on March 1
A meeting of education and health department officials instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure
Maharashtra board exams for classes XII, X to begin on April 23, 29
These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
More than 1.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: Government
While the countrywide inoculation drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2
Up in the sky: Countdown begins for PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission
The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024hours on February 28, subject to weather conditions. The countdown began at 0854 hours
PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary
Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib
#ThrowBackToday: Feel the blast from the past on National Retro Day today
In today's #TBT, we take you back to tomorrow. The days when we had no clue what social media or apps are. Were the better times indeed or merely a period of transition? Guess we will never know
UoH suicide: Teachers’ Association calls for marginalised students struggling with online access to be brought back to campus
The Association demanded that the administration immediately constitute a fact-finding committee to inquire into the reasons that led to the student’s suicide
Global Student Survey: Indians rank high on positivity about finances, prefer online learning
Around two-thirds (65 per cent) of students across the surveyed countries say they would rather want their university offered the choice of more online learning if it meant paying lower tuition fees.
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls go missing in mass abduction by large groups of armed men
Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state, described by the government as bandits, and are known to kidnap for money and for the release of their members from jail.
National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal
Goyal added that the Indian education system has to attain that level wherein students from even the developed nations would come for higher studies, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs
Andhra Pradesh vying for a National Academy of Correctional Administration
As the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy is located in Hyderabad, the AP government wants the National Academy of Correctional Administration (NACA) established in the state
Twitter planning new feature to let users auto-block, mute abusive accounts
This new safety mode will help Twitter to automatically detect accounts that "might be acting abusive or spammy" and limit how those accounts can engage with your content for seven days
Will Indians really boycott superhero films as #BoycottSpiderman trends on Twitter?
On Thursday, author and historian Tom Holland took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Gujarat
Want to improve your cardiac function, cognitive health? Plant-based diets may help
For the study, published in the journal British Journal of Nutrition, the research team evaluated the dietary and echocardiographic data of 2,512 participants
What the FAQ: Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, what does extradition mean, who can make a request?
After Nirav Modi's extradition to India was confirmed by the British Judiciary, we try and explain what the term means, who can make an extradition request and a lot more
Kerala dental student dies from COVID after receiving vaccine jab, hospital denied proper treatment, allege classmates
The students are now protesting in the college's premises, not against the vaccine, but the medical college, alleging that Mitha was denied fair treatment
Unlock BHU: Students arrested for protesting in front of main gate, released after hundreds demonstrate at police station
The students had earlier staged a protest for reopening the campus in December. That had an effect and the campus was opened for the third year students along with the hostel facility
With board exams looming, Govt school teachers in Tamil Nadu turn to rushed rote learning, excessive testing to help kids pass
Classes for +2 students only started on January 19 and now a month later, the government announced the board exam dates, so instead of teaching, the teachers are conducting test after test
Scientists develop chip that simplifies COVID-19 testing, delivers results on phone in less than 55 minutes
The researchers noted that their process simplifies sample handling compared to swab-based PCR tests that are widely used to diagnose COVID-19 and need to be analysed in a laboratory
National Medical Commission will bring transparency, rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges: PM
The National Medical Commission would bring great transparency and also rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges, the PM noted
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi congratulates NSUI for winning majority of seats at Varanasi
NSUI candidates won the posts of Vice President and General Secretary, giving a major jolt to the ABVP which faced a defeat. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats
26-year-old final year BA student from AMU has been missing for three days
According to the police, Ashraf Ali, who is pursuing BA (Hons) in Spanish and is a resident of Bihar's Araria district, was last spotted by some university students at the Shamshad market
Coaching centres in Latur, Maharashtra asked to get students' COVID-19 test done in 5 days
These institutes have also been asked to ensure that each student maintains a distance of 1.2 meters in the classroom
SSLC exam schedule to change after overlap with II-PUC schedule
As the board examination's dates clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and students raised objection to it, the dates of the PUC II examinations were changed to May 24 to June 16
Telangana High Court reserves its order in petitions filed by private educational institutions
Various educational institutions challenged the decision of state board of intermediate education to close down their junior colleges for failure to have an NOC from fire services department
Yugma, a national-level oratory contest organised at ASTHA School of Management
Yugma was an innovative contest that not only tested the social and articulatory skills of progressive youths but also evaluated their creative and sublime thoughts
#ThrowBackToday: When astronomer Galileo was asked to abandon the belief that the Earth revolves around the Sun
In today's #TBT, we take you back to the years when Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was asked to stop believing in the notion that it was the Earth that revolved around the Sun. This is how it went
Admissions open for science, humanities and medicine at SRM's Kattankulathur campus
The university offers a wide range of scholarships to the tune of Rs 35 crores making studying in the university affordable to all
PM Modi to inaugurate India Toy Fair on February 2, hopes to boost manufacturing
The toy fair would be held from February 27 to March 2 and would provide a chance to all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers and designers to create sustainable dialogues
Varanasi students develop glacier flood sensor alarm which can alert people during any natural disaster
Three students of Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management have developed a glacier flood alarm sensor which will alert the people before any natural disaster
Earliest primate fossils documented by researchers that sheds light on the rise of mammals
The researchers, including those from the University of Washington in the US, analysed several fossils of Purgatorius -- the oldest genus in a group of the earliest-known primates called plesiadapifor
This Karnataka student is braving all odds to prepare for the Class 10 board exams. Here's how
The Primary and Secondary Education Minister has ensured to send teachers to Yashaswini's house to help her study and prepare for the final exams. She is confident and happy about her health
Youth Akali Dal to 'gherao' Delhi Police for singling out Punjabi youth for arrests
Youth Akali Dal President Parambans Singh Romana said the wing had received reports of Punjabi youths being unfairly targeted for punishment by Delhi Police and the central government
Facebook says it will pay $1billion over three years to "support" the news industry
The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news
NASA releases first high-definition panoramic view of Mars rover landing site
The panorama was stitched together on Earth from 142 individual images taken on Sol 3, the third Martian day of the mission on February 21
India to have nine times more digitally skilled workers by 2025, says Amazon study
The cloud architecture design, cybersecurity and large-scale data modelling are among the top in-demand skills in the country
AP Govt to implement CBSE system for Classes 1 to 7 in its schools from 2021-22
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to implement the CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in all its schools from the 2021-22 academic year. This has caused widespread resentment in Andhra Pradesh.
YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what their children can watch
YouTube's upcoming feature called 'supervised experiences', will come with a new set of restrictions that allows parents to better control what content their children can access on the video platform.
Government comes up with stricter norms for social media, digital platforms such as OTTs
The norms would be applicable to offences under which an offender would be punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years
Home quarantine norms breach among reasons for COVID-19 surge: Officials
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a single-day spike of 8,807 new cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 21,21,119
DU Law student Shrikant Prasad who was pulled up by CJI Bobde: I address every judge as 'Your Honour', it's a respectable term
During the last hearing of Shrikant's plea, the CJI had asked to not call him 'Your Honour' and to use appropriate terms. He has filed a PIL to get the number of judges increased to clear pendency
WIth NEET PG centres in TN, Kerala filled in hours, CPIM MP writes to Health Ministry for an increase in centres
The lack of enough centres in the state has turned out to be a major issue for the aspirants in Tamil Nadu. Some have voiced their concerns on Twitter
What the FAQ: Everything you need to know about the new Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat
After it was renamed, here's all you need to know about the world's largest cricket stadium situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
YouTube announces new feature that'll help supervise content and allow more parental control
In the upcoming months, the new YouTube experience will be launched in beta for parents to allow their children to watch videos through a supervised Google account
Now, colleges do NOT need prior permission from MEA to hold webinars, after academia protest
All government and government-aided institutes were asked to get the approval for not just the event and its topic, but the participants would also have to be cleared too
COVID-19: 229 students at a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district test positive
Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in Coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months
Delhi HC asks Centre not to take court's view combatively on having EIA draft in all languages
People in remote areas are "our citizens" who need to be heard and may not understand the draft if published only in English and Hindi, the court said
Good news for TN students: EPS announces cancellation of exams for Class 9, 10, 11 — all students to be promoted
The government had announced last week that exams for Plus 2 students will be conducted from May 3
La Martiniere Boys School in UP shuts for two days as COVID spreads
The school has been declared a containment zone and a medical team that reached there on Wednesday evening has collected 332 more samples
Study finds that diabetes patients who use health apps have improved health, lower medical costs
The study concluded that patients who used the apps had better health outcomes and were able to regulate their health behaviour more effectively
#ThrowBackToday: The match after which boxer Muhammad Ali proclaimed, "I shook up the world”
In today's #TBT, we take you back to the edge-of-the-seat, all-eyes-in-front match that changed boxer Muhammad Ali forever. After playing this match, he famously screamed, "I shook up the world”
When Arthur Conan Doyle responded to the call of a Parsi lawyer
In 2010, she set up the Noor Inayat Khan Memorial Trust and campaigned for a memorial for the WWII British spy of Indian descent, who was captured and executed by the Gestapo
Essar MoU with IIT Dhanbad for R&D in CBM gas exploration
Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, to jointly work on research
Facebook intensifies fight against child abuse content; tightens norms, adds new tools
Advocating its stringent zero-tolerance stance on child sexual exploitation content on its platform, Facebook said using its apps to harm children is "abhorrent and unacceptable"
Let’s Teach English: How this Chennai initiative is helping underprivileged children speak English better
What began as a pandemic project currently has over 3000 volunteers and 40 organisations enrolled in the Let’s Teach English initiative in different states all over the country
Here's how this 25-year-old from B'luru is documenting his everyday experiences with #1000daysofpoetry
Writing poetry regularly means running out of ideas to write about. Angshuman tells us how he invokes inspiration to write every day