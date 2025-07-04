CUET UG 2025 scorecards to be out today at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4, as announced on its official X handle (formerly Twitter). Although the exact time has not been disclosed yet, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, reported Financial Express.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) admissions was conducted between May 13 and June 3, 2025. Re-exams were also held on June 2 and 4 for candidates who encountered issues during the May 13 and 16 sessions. The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window closed on June 20.

Steps to check CUET UG 2025 result:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the “CUET UG Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your application number and date of birth Submit the details to access your result Download and print a copy for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the result timing and additional updates.