GMC Jammu strike called off after arrest of woman who assaulted female doctor

The strike by junior doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, which brought emergency and outpatient services to a halt for two days, was called off today, Friday, July 18, following the arrest of Aditi Bhagat, the woman caught on CCTV assaulting a female postgraduate doctor inside the emergency department.

The attack, which occurred shortly after the death of a critically ill patient, triggered widespread outrage across the medical community and reignited demands for stronger security in government hospitals.

“We called off the strike around 2 pm today after being informed that the culprit has been arrested. This is a significant step towards justice. For long-term solutions, we will be approaching the DIG (Deputy Inspector General) with support from our principal. We are pushing for more security, not just in the emergency ward but in all areas of the hospital,” said Dr Sandeep Singh, President of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), GMC Jammu, while speaking to EdexLive.

The incident took place on July 16 after a 65-year-old patient, referred from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, in critical condition with a brain haemorrhage, succumbed to respiratory arrest. Following the announcement of his death, a group of his relatives allegedly stormed the emergency ward.

In the widely circulated CCTV footage, a woman attendant, now identified as Bhagat, can be seen verbally abusing and physically assaulting two female doctors, kicking one in the abdomen.

The injured doctor, a first-year postgraduate student, was hospitalised with internal bleeding. Dr Sandeep confirmed that her condition is now stable.

The assault led to an immediate strike by junior doctors, who demanded Bhagat’s arrest and called for urgent reforms in hospital security.

While the strike has now ended, doctors and medical associations across the region continue to advocate for long-term safety measures, including a dedicated police presence in sensitive areas of hospitals and stricter enforcement of laws that protect healthcare professionals.