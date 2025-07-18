Odisha: Controversial curfew timings cancelled by Ravenshaw University after criticism

Ravenshaw University, one of Odisha’s oldest and most prestigious institutions, has withdrawn a controversial order that restricted women faculty, staff, and students from staying on campus after 5.30 pm. The decision was reversed within hours following strong backlash, according to The Indian Express.



The original order, issued by the university’s registrar, stated, “No female faculty, staff and students are permitted to remain in the workplace or on campus after 5.30 pm. This decision will remain in place until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is issued, which will outline the necessary guidelines and protocols for work hours and safety measures.”



A separate order later announced its withdrawal, citing that it needs further review.



Reason behind the order

Sources suggest the restriction may have been prompted by a recent incident involving a student’s suicide at an Odisha college, reportedly linked to alleged sexual harassment. The university authorities likely aimed to enhance safety but faced criticism for the restrictive measure, which many saw as limiting women’s access to campus facilities.



University's historical legacy

Founded in 1868 as part of Cuttack Zilla School (now Ravenshaw Collegiate School), Ravenshaw University grew from offering intermediate classes to becoming a degree college in 1876, and later a state university.



Named after Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, a British officer who served in Odisha until 1878, the institution was initially affiliated with Calcutta University, and remains a cornerstone of higher education in the state.



Odisha government's response

In response to growing concerns about workplace safety, Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja issued a directive to all department secretaries and collectors. The letter stressed strict compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, also known as the POSH Act.



The government urged institutions and organisations to enforce the act to create a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment, especially for women.