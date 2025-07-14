IIM Lucknow: Courses, campus facilities, careers

With its two campuses, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow isn’t just a B-school but a world in itself. It provides students wide range of courses, bustling student life, recreational activities and much more.

1. Courses offered

IIM Lucknow offers a thoughtfully designed portfolio of programmes to its students. These are:

  • Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)

  • Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM)

  • Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM)

  • International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX)

  • Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE)

  • Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

  • Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM)

2. Campus life

  • Accommodation: IIM Lucknow is a fully residential institute, offering housing capabilities for more than 1000 students and 75 faculties

  • Community spaces: Mini Departmental Stores, Post Office, Banks,

    Cafeteria facilitates the campus residents in their day to day needs

  • Sports and recreation: IIML offers a choice of a comprehensive range of individual and team sports. Besides a football/cricket ground, IIM-L Campus is equipped with a Squash Court, Lawn Tennis

    Courts, Basketball Courts, Volleyball Court, Indoor Badminton Court

  • Library stocking a rich collection of over 60,000 select learning resources in the discipline of management and related areas

3. IIM Lucknow

In 2024, IIM Lucknow conducted placements for the largest batch in 38 years of its history, recording a 100% placement rate

  • Highest package: Rs 1.23 crore per annum

  • Average package: Rs 30 LPA

  • Top recruiters: BCG, Deloitte, Amazon, Bain &Company, EY, Adobe and more

  • Number of recruiters: 200+, Students participated: 576

