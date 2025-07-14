IIM Lucknow: Courses, campus facilities, careers

With its two campuses, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow isn’t just a B-school but a world in itself. It provides students wide range of courses, bustling student life, recreational activities and much more.
IIM Lucknow offers a thoughtfully designed portfolio of programmes to its students. These are:
Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)
Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM)
Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM)
International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX)
Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE)
Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM)
Accommodation: IIM Lucknow is a fully residential institute, offering housing capabilities for more than 1000 students and 75 faculties
Community spaces: Mini Departmental Stores, Post Office, Banks,
Cafeteria facilitates the campus residents in their day to day needs
Sports and recreation: IIML offers a choice of a comprehensive range of individual and team sports. Besides a football/cricket ground, IIM-L Campus is equipped with a Squash Court, Lawn Tennis
Courts, Basketball Courts, Volleyball Court, Indoor Badminton Court
Library stocking a rich collection of over 60,000 select learning resources in the discipline of management and related areas
In 2024, IIM Lucknow conducted placements for the largest batch in 38 years of its history, recording a 100% placement rate
Highest package: Rs 1.23 crore per annum
Average package: Rs 30 LPA
Top recruiters: BCG, Deloitte, Amazon, Bain &Company, EY, Adobe and more
Number of recruiters: 200+, Students participated: 576