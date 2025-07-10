Meet Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, India’s first woman doctor

The term 'trailblazer' is often used casually nowadays, but in the early twentieth century, there was a woman in India who epitomised it by shattering barriers at every turn.

Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy holds many firsts to her name, notably, the first woman doctor in Tamil Nadu. An outstanding Indian woman of her time, she was an eminent medical practitioner who wore multiple hats throughout her life, serving as an educator, lawmaker, and social reformer.

She sacrificed her life for the upliftment of women and children, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. She played a pivotal role in establishing one of India's largest cancer institutes as a ‘mission’ to provide treatment among all sections of people regardless of their socio-economic background.

Thus, we highlight the indisputable achievements and contributions of Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy in the fields of medicine, education, law, and much more.

The story of Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy is a saga of indomitable courage and perseverance. She was born on July 30, 1886, in the princely state of Pudukottai to S Narayanaswamy Iyer, a college principal, and Chandrammal, a woman from the Isai Vellalar community.

Hailing from a progressive family, she was encouraged to pursue education at a time when women's education was not widely accepted.

However, her life was not without its difficulties. Born to a middle-class, intercaste couple in a socially handicapped environment in the princely state of Pudukottai, she grew up in an era when girls were born only to be married.

However, while she had to face numerous obstacles, she did not deter for a moment.

Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy joined the Madras Medical College in 1907 and excelled academically there. She became one of the first female doctors in India after graduating in 1912 with multiple gold medals and honours.

Soon enough, she also entered politics, under the influence of freedom fighters Annie Besant and Mahatma Gandhi, eventually becoming the first Vice-President of a legislative assembly in the world in 1926.

Not content with a successful medical career, Dr Muthulaskhmi Reddy deemed it her duty to contribute her share to the women’s movement and became a member of the Women’s Indian Association (WIA) in 1917. Her participation added power and prestige to efforts for women’s empowerment.

Her name was included in the first National Flag hoisted on the Red Fort in 1947, and she was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1956.