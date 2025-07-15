AP gov't relaxes faculty promotion norms to tackle medical college shortage

In a significant move to address faculty shortages in government medical colleges, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to relax promotion norms for Associate Professors, aligning with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.

This one-time measure, approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to ensure adequate staffing and secure permissions for MBBS admissions for the 2025–26 academic year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Under current rules, a minimum of three years’ service is required to promote an Associate Professor to the rank of Professor.

However, due to a severe shortage of qualified faculty in both old and new colleges — including Vizianagaram, Paderu, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal — the government has allowed promotion for those with just one year of experience. This relaxation applies only for the current year.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has since postponed the scheduled July 17 contract-based recruitment for Professors and Associate Professors. A government order issued Monday confirmed the decision, citing administrative reasons.

The Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) had earlier urged the Minister to stop contractual hiring and clear pending promotions. Acting swiftly, the Minister responded to the appeal. APGDA State President Dr. Jayadheer welcomed the move, stressing that “regular and one-time promotions must be the norm” and that the contract system undermines service rules.

Despite the postponement, concerns persist. Sources revealed that the Health Minister was unaware of the recruitment notification and was reportedly furious, instructing immediate corrective measures.

Questions have been raised within the medical fraternity over how such a notice was issued without ministerial knowledge, pointing to possible administrative lapses, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to address Associate Professor shortages by promoting eligible Assistant Professors through routine procedures. The recruitment drive will continue only to fill Assistant Professor posts.