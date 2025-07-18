Kerala headmistress suspended after student's electrocution

A day after the tragic death of a 13-year-old student due to electrocution at a school in Kerala’s Kollam district, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced urgent action today, Friday, July 18. As reported by PTI, the measures include suspending the headmistress and serving a show-cause notice to the school’s management.

The victim, Midhun, a student at Thevalakkara Boys High School, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire on campus.

Minister Sivankutty noted that a government circular had been issued as early as May, instructing schools to identify and report any electrical hazards before reopening, reported News 18.

“The circular was clear. There can be no excuse,” he stated.

The incident took place around 9.15 am on Thursday, July 17. According to reports, Midhun was playing with classmates when his shoe accidentally landed on a shed. A video of the incident shows him climbing onto the shed to retrieve it, where he came into contact with a live electric line passing through the structure, causing it to collapse immediately upon contact.

In response, the Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case. Taking serious note of the matter, the commission has instructed the Director of Public Education and the District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) to initiate an immediate inquiry and submit a detailed report within 14 days.