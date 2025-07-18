How tough is too tough? Gaokao Vs. JEE – Comparing the world’s two toughest exams

College entrance exams are crucial in one’s academic journey. Students often feel overwhelmed by the intense competition, vast syllabus, and anxiety that several unpredictable challenges pose. Every year, millions of students navigate this exam frenzy.

Studies now rank these competitive tests by considering various factors such as subject depth, variety, scope, and competition, to know which one is the most gruelling of all. And what do they say? China’s Gaokao is the toughest nut to crack!

India’s Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) doesn’t lag behind either, securing a spot among the top three. With these exams competing with each other to find their way to reign the list, here’s a comparison between Gaokao and JEE!

Both the Gaokao and the JEE share striking similarities – they attract millions of candidates, require years of preparation, and offer ample opportunities to those who succeed. However, their approaches to academic assessments vary significantly. While the Gaokao tests the broad knowledge of candidates across various domains, the JEE demands mathematical and scientific understanding. While Gaokao is a one-time exam with no second chances, JEE keeps the door open for interested candidates to give multiple attempts, albeit with intense competition each year.

As noted by The Times of India, the comparison between Gaokao and JEE is not just about the race and ranking, but gives profound insights into the educational and cultural ethos of two of the world's most populous countries.

Gaokao in China: An exam that stops the nation

In China, Gaokao is a national event, and not just a test. On exam day, traffic is diverted, construction work is paused, and even flights are redirected to keep noise levels down. This is how serious the exam is!

The figures speak the story better. Over 12 million students appear for the Gaokao every year to compete for the top universities of the country. Prestigious universities like Peking University and Tsinghua University take in hardly 0.1% of the applicants. And that means getting into Harvard is easier!

What makes Gaokao tough?

Command over one or two subjects is not enough. Students must ace Chinese, Mathematics, and English, and also choose between science subjects – physics, chemistry, biology, or humanities – history, politics, geography.

The exam is held over two days, assessing a range of skills, from complex equations to essay writing.

The preparation spans through high school years , with many enduring meticulous training throughout their schooling. Since there is no second chance, your Gaokao score decides the university you will attend, and charts your career path.

How’s India’s JEE different?

In India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the gateway to the country's most prestigious engineering colleges – the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Cracking the IITs is more than just academic success; it’s a lifelong badge of honour.

A test of elites

Every year, about 1.5 million students attempt the JEE, but only around 200,000 qualify for the advanced level. Eventually, just 1% make it to the IITs, making this one of the most competitive exams globally.

Unlike China’s Gaokao, which tests a wide range of subjects, JEE focuses solely on mathematics, physics, and chemistry. But that doesn’t make it any easier. The questions are exceptionally tough, designed to test not only knowledge but also the ability to think under pressure and solve unfamiliar problems.

JEE is conducted in two phases: JEE Main (held twice a year) and JEE Advanced (for top qualifiers). This tiered system creates layers of competition, adding to the intensity.

Coaching and commitment

Most students begin preparing years in advance, sometimes from Class 8 or 9. Specialised coaching institutes, often expensive, have sprung up across the country to cater to these aspirants. These centres have grown into a booming industry, offering meticulously planned programmes. The pressure is enormous as success can transform a student’s life and lift an entire family.

JEE vs Gaokao: Which is harder?

It’s a question that’s hard to answer, because both exams are difficult, but in very different ways.

1. Time structure

Gaokao is a marathon: It spans multiple subjects over two long days, requiring mental and physical endurance.

JEE is a sprint: It condenses intense problem-solving into three-hour sessions. Every second counts, and one mistake can cost dearly.

2. Subject scope

Gaokao is wide: From literature to politics to science, it demands all-around excellence.

JEE is deep: It goes deep into just three subjects, demanding advanced conceptual understanding and analytical skills.

3. Attempts and flexibility

Gaokao is once a year: One shot, one score, and your entire future hinges on those two days.

JEE is more forgiving: Students can attempt the main exam twice a year and can retake it, though this also increases the number of competitors.

4. Global recognition

Both exams are gaining global traction. Some Western universities now accept Gaokao scores, especially in Europe and the U.S.. JEE Advanced scores are accepted in institutions in Singapore, Australia, and the UAE.



So, which exam is tougher?

There’s no easy answer.

Gaokao is formidable due to its vast syllabus, the need to recall massive amounts of information, and the pressure of a single chance to succeed. With 12 million students appearing each year, the scale is staggering.

JEE, in contrast, is intellectually demanding. It requires a deeper understanding of fewer subjects but pushes the boundaries of logical reasoning, mathematical problem-solving, and time management. The 1% success rate at IITs underscores the exam’s difficulty.

Beyond the debate: what does it mean for students?

For the students, the debate is academic.

Both exams represent more than academic evaluations. They are life-altering journeys. Years of hard work, sacrifice, and relentless focus culminated in these moments. These are not just tests; they are turning points.

Whether it’s a Chinese student aspiring to Tsinghua or an Indian student dreaming of IIT, these exams are gateways to world-class opportunities. The difficulty reflects what’s at stake: access to top-tier education, social mobility, and a future full of possibilities.