Delhi University to release first CSAS allocation list for 2025 admissions

Delhi University (DU) will announce the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, Saturday, July 19, at 5.00 pm, according to a report by Shiksha.com, today, Friday, July 18.
Candidates who applied through the CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in can check their allocation status.
Alongside, DU will release the first CUET cut-off for 2025. Students meeting the cut-off must accept or freeze their seat and complete the verification process.
Key dates for DU CSAS UG admission 2025
The university has outlined important upcoming events for the admission process:
1) First CSAS allocation list: July 19, 2025, at 5.00 pm
2) Accept allocated seat: July 19, 2025 (5.00 pm) to July 21, 2025 (4.59 pm)
3) College verification and approval: July 19, 2025 (5.00 pm) to July 22, 2025 (4.59 pm)
4) Last date for fee payment: July 23, 2025 (4:59 pm)
5) Display of vacant seats: July 24, 2025 (5.00 pm)
6) Re-order higher preference window: July 24, 2025 (5.00 pm) to July 25, 2025 (4.59 pm)
7) Second CSAS allocation list: July 28, 2025 (5.00 pm)
The allocation is based on candidates’ preferences for DU colleges and courses, following the release of the CSAS UG 2025 simulated rank list on July 15.
Expected CUET cut-offs for top DU Courses
The CUET cut-off scores for popular DU courses, based on previous years (out of 800), are:
For BCom Honours
Shri Ram College of Commerce: 782
Hindu College: 776
Lady Shri Ram College for Women: 771
Hansraj College: 770
Kirori Mal College: 770
Ramjas College: 764
Sri Venkateswara College: 764
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College: 752
Daulat Ram College: 746
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 740
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 734
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 734
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 719
Dyal Singh College: 716
Motilal Nehru College: 711
Ramanujan College: 704
Keshav Mahavidyalaya: 704
Ram Lal Anand College: 704
Sri Aurobindo College: 704
Deshbandhu College: 700
Aryabhatta College: 698
Maharaja Agrasen College: 694
PGDAV College: 683
Rajdhani College: 681
Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 676
BA English (Honours) cut-offs
Hindu College: 770-711
Lady Shri Ram College for Women: 752-621
Kirori Mal College: 735-621
Gargi College: 701-572
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 700-585
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 674-522
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 655-509
Dyal Singh College: 646-444
Daulat Ram College: 709-539
Kalindi College: 604-393
Bharati College: 590-374
BSc Zoology cut-offs
Hindu College: 564
Hansraj College: 534
Kirori Mal College: 525
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 459
Dyal Singh College: 435
Acharya Narendra Dev College: 421
Deshbandhu College: 418
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences: 414
Next steps for candidates
Candidates meeting the cut-off must accept their allocated seat by July 21 and complete online verification by July 22.
Fee payment must be finalised by July 23. Those wishing to reorder preferences can do so between July 24 and 25, with the second allocation list to follow on July 28.