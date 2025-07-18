Delhi University to release first CSAS allocation list for 2025 admissions

Delhi University (DU) will announce the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, Saturday, July 19, at 5.00 pm, according to a report by Shiksha.com, today, Friday, July 18.



Candidates who applied through the CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in can check their allocation status.



Alongside, DU will release the first CUET cut-off for 2025. Students meeting the cut-off must accept or freeze their seat and complete the verification process.



Key dates for DU CSAS UG admission 2025

The university has outlined important upcoming events for the admission process:



1) First CSAS allocation list: July 19, 2025, at 5.00 pm



2) Accept allocated seat: July 19, 2025 (5.00 pm) to July 21, 2025 (4.59 pm)



3) College verification and approval: July 19, 2025 (5.00 pm) to July 22, 2025 (4.59 pm)



4) Last date for fee payment: July 23, 2025 (4:59 pm)



5) Display of vacant seats: July 24, 2025 (5.00 pm)



6) Re-order higher preference window: July 24, 2025 (5.00 pm) to July 25, 2025 (4.59 pm)



7) Second CSAS allocation list: July 28, 2025 (5.00 pm)



The allocation is based on candidates’ preferences for DU colleges and courses, following the release of the CSAS UG 2025 simulated rank list on July 15.



Expected CUET cut-offs for top DU Courses

The CUET cut-off scores for popular DU courses, based on previous years (out of 800), are:



For BCom Honours



Shri Ram College of Commerce: 782

Hindu College: 776

Lady Shri Ram College for Women: 771

Hansraj College: 770

Kirori Mal College: 770

Ramjas College: 764

Sri Venkateswara College: 764

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College: 752

Daulat Ram College: 746

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 740

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 734

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 734

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 719

Dyal Singh College: 716

Motilal Nehru College: 711

Ramanujan College: 704

Keshav Mahavidyalaya: 704

Ram Lal Anand College: 704

Sri Aurobindo College: 704

Deshbandhu College: 700

Aryabhatta College: 698

Maharaja Agrasen College: 694

PGDAV College: 683

Rajdhani College: 681

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 676



BA English (Honours) cut-offs

Hindu College: 770-711

Lady Shri Ram College for Women: 752-621

Kirori Mal College: 735-621

Gargi College: 701-572

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 700-585

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 674-522

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 655-509

Dyal Singh College: 646-444

Daulat Ram College: 709-539

Kalindi College: 604-393

Bharati College: 590-374



BSc Zoology cut-offs

Hindu College: 564

Hansraj College: 534

Kirori Mal College: 525

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 459

Dyal Singh College: 435

Acharya Narendra Dev College: 421

Deshbandhu College: 418

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences: 414



Next steps for candidates

Candidates meeting the cut-off must accept their allocated seat by July 21 and complete online verification by July 22.



Fee payment must be finalised by July 23. Those wishing to reorder preferences can do so between July 24 and 25, with the second allocation list to follow on July 28.