“Many girls today still face challenges such as...”: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, July 1, highlighted education as the most powerful tool for empowerment, while inaugurating several key facilities at Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad’s Gorakhnath University, including a girls’ hostel, an academic block, an auditorium, and a panchakarma centre, reported Hindustan Times.

Emphasising the ongoing challenges that hinder girls' access to higher education, the president pointed out that inadequate infrastructure and safety concerns remain significant barriers.

Speaking at the event, Murmu reflected on her own journey, recalling how, in 1970-71, she had to move nearly 300 km from her village to Bhubaneswar to continue her education after Class 7. She said that the availability of a safe hostel played a vital role in enabling her to pursue further studies.

“Though the situation has improved, many girls today still face challenges such as lack of safety, harassment and violence on their way to school, often forcing them to drop out,” she said.

President Murmu lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his initiative to build a girls’ hostel at Gorakhnath University, describing it as a meaningful step toward empowering women through education. As part of the inauguration ceremony, she also planted a Rudraksha sapling on the campus.

“Education is the most powerful tool for empowerment. The foundation of this girls’ hostel brings me immense joy,” the president said, reaffirming her belief in the life-changing potential of education.

Murmu commended Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad for its role in fostering a spirit of nationalism and expressed hope that students at Gorakhnath University would achieve academic excellence while remaining rooted in spirituality and patriotism. She also acknowledged the contributions of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath in shaping the institution's core values.

She noted that the newly inaugurated academic building would significantly enhance learning opportunities for students and faculty alike, while the panchakarma centre would offer effective treatment options for chronic health conditions.

Applauding the university’s progress, the president highlighted that it is the first private institution in Gorakhpur to make a substantial contribution to higher education under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Inaugurated by former President Ram Nath Kovind, the university has shown remarkable growth in just four years, guided by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Concluding her address, President Murmu stressed that ensuring a healthier and safer eastern Uttar Pradesh is key to driving the state’s inclusive and holistic development.