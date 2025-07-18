TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat allotment results now out at tgeapcet.nic.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET or TS EAPCET) counselling 2025 today, Friday, July 18. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET results at tgeapcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment results were out on July 13, 2025. Modifications of options were allowed from July 14 to July 15, 2025. On getting a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result, candidates can confirm by paying the tuition fee and may report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025, reported Telegraph India.

According to the tuition fee guidelines, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to pay an admission fee of Rs 5,000. Other candidates are to pay Rs 10,000 to secure their allotted seats.

Here’s how you can check TS EAMCET Counselling results 2025