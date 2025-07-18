The 'Kala Chashma' moment: Director at IIT Ropar's convocation ceremony steals the show

A joyful moment from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar’s convocation ceremony has taken the internet by storm, racking up 17 million views in just one day.



The viral video captures a fun exchange between a student and a professor, turning a formal degree handover into a memorable, lighthearted scene.



In the clip, a student named Kartik steps onto the stage to receive his degree. While posing for the official photo, he cheekily asks the professor, “Sir, can I wear sunglasses for the photo?” The professor, with a wide smile, agrees. Kartik then ups the fun, saying, “Sir aapke liye bhi hai (Sir, I have a pair for you as well).”



The professor responds in affirmation, “Laao (Give me),” and swaps his regular glasses for the sunglasses, striking a cool pose with Kartik to cheers and laughter from the audience.



Here's the coolest professor

The video, captioned, “When your Professor says yes to black shades at convocation… and rocks them too while awarding degrees! Iconic moments only at IIT Ropar,” has won over social media.



Netizens praised the professor’s playful vibe, with one user commenting, “The combination of coolest professor and student.”



Another noted, “I actually liked that he asked his professor before doing something he wanted to instead of making it a scene.” Others chimed in, calling the professor a “pookie prof” with “aura” and saying, “This teacher passed the vibe check.”



The heartwarming exchange has made IIT Ropar’s convocation a talking point online, with users celebrating the professor’s willingness to join in the fun.

Who is Rajeev Ahuja?

Professor Rajeev Ahuja, often known for his serious academic persona, has recently gained online fame as the “coolest prof.” But who exactly is he?

Prof Ahuja is an acclaimed expert in Computational Materials Science and currently holds the position of Director at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, India. He is also a Professor at Uppsala University, Sweden. Between November 2023 and May 2024, he additionally served as the interim Director of IIT Guwahati.

Recognized among the world’s most highly cited researchers, Prof. Ahuja ranks in the top five materials scientists in both Sweden and India. He earned his Ph.D. from IIT Roorkee in 1992 and soon after joined Uppsala University as a post-doctoral fellow, later becoming a full Professor in 2007.