National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore: Courses, rankings, intake

Widely regarded as India’s premier law school, NLSIU Bangalore has consistently topped national rankings. A pioneer five-year integrated law degree in India, NLSIU’s curriculum sets the standard for legal education in the country today. So what sets it apart from other law schools?
BA, LLB (Honours) – 5-year integrated law degree
BA (Honours) in Social Sciences – 3-year programme offering majors like History, Economics, Politics, Sociology, and Anthropology, with an optional 4th-year research track
LLB (Honours) – 3-year law degree for graduates from non-law backgrounds.
LLM – 1-year programme with specialisations like Business Law, Human Rights, and Constitutional Law.
Master’s in Public Policy (MPP) – 2-year interdisciplinary programme focusing on law, governance, and public policy.
PhD in Law – Research-oriented program in legal studies.
PhD (Interdisciplinary) – Encourages multidisciplinary research bridging law with other fields.
Postgraduate Diplomas – 1-year online courses in areas like Intellectual Property Rights, Cyber Law, and more.
Certificate Courses – Short-term online programmes in specific legal domains.
Ranked No. 1 law college in NIRF Law Rankings since 2018 — a seven year streak
Only Indian institute to have won the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition (1999 and 2013)
First NLU to expand its curriculum to liberal arts, introducing three-year BA (Hons) programme in 2025
5-Year BA, LLB (Honours): 310
3-Year LLB (Honours): 120
BA (Honours): 60
LLM: 120 seats
PhD programmes: 8 seats