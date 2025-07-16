National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore: Courses, rankings, intake

Widely regarded as India’s premier law school, NLSIU Bangalore has consistently topped national rankings. A pioneer five-year integrated law degree in India, NLSIU’s curriculum sets the standard for legal education in the country today. So what sets it apart from other law schools? 

1. Undergraduate programmes

  • BA, LLB (Honours) – 5-year integrated law degree

  • BA (Honours) in Social Sciences – 3-year programme offering majors like History, Economics, Politics, Sociology, and Anthropology, with an optional 4th-year research track

2. Postgraduate programmes

  • LLB (Honours) – 3-year law degree for graduates from non-law backgrounds.

  • LLM – 1-year programme with specialisations like Business Law, Human Rights, and Constitutional Law.

  • Master’s in Public Policy (MPP) – 2-year interdisciplinary programme focusing on law, governance, and public policy.

3. Doctoral programmes

  • PhD in Law – Research-oriented program in legal studies.

  • PhD (Interdisciplinary) – Encourages multidisciplinary research bridging law with other fields.

4. Online & Hybrid Programmes (PACE)

  • Postgraduate Diplomas – 1-year online courses in areas like Intellectual Property Rights, Cyber Law, and more.

  • Certificate Courses – Short-term online programmes in specific legal domains.

5. Rankings and achievement

  • Ranked No. 1 law college in NIRF Law Rankings since 2018 — a seven year streak

  • Only Indian institute to have won the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition (1999 and 2013)

  • First NLU to expand its curriculum to liberal arts, introducing three-year BA (Hons) programme in 2025

6. Seat intake for 2025-26

5-Year BA, LLB (Honours): 310

3-Year LLB (Honours): 120

BA (Honours): 60

LLM: 120 seats

PhD programmes: 8 seats

