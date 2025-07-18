Indian-origin engineer Yash Kumar leads ChatGPT Agents at OpenAI

Yash Kumar, an alumnus of IIIT Hyderabad and a former Google engineer, is now spearheading one of OpenAI’s most ambitious initiatives – the ChatGPT Agents project.

Having joined the company in November 2023, Kumar is currently based at OpenAI’s headquarters in San Francisco and serves as a Member of Technical Staff and Product Lead.

ChatGPT Agents aim to go beyond traditional chatbot interactions, enabling the AI to function like a virtual assistant within an entire digital environment. The system is designed to carry out tasks such as booking appointments or sending emails, all while maintaining user oversight. It ensures that users are prompted for confirmation before any critical action is taken.

According to a report by The Times of India, Yash Kumar explained that the team is “optimising for hard tasks” to enhance the user experience and reliability of the system. Adding to that, Isa Fulford, another key leader on the project, said: “Even if it takes 15 minutes, half an hour, it's quite a big speed-up compared to how long it would take you to do it… you can kick something off in the background and then come back to it.”

The ChatGPT Agents system also incorporates advanced security safeguards, originally developed for models with sensitive capabilities, to ensure user safety while expanding functionality.