AP High Court directs medical council to issue Permanent Registrations to FMGs within a month...

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Andhra Pradesh, despite completing internships and clearing their exams, were on a hunger strike.

Why? Because the state medical council was refusing to give them what they’ve already earned: their Permanent Registrations (PRs).

Now, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has delivered a judgment on the matter. The essence of which is that the AP Medical Council has been directed to issue to PRs with one month.

Here's waht the court order stated:

It asked the council to "...ascertain genuinity of confirmation letter dated 08.09.2022 and the verification letter dated 25.12.2024 issued by Osh State University and also get information if any required from the said University through Indian Embassy and thereupon if the appellant is found to have met the necessary criterion of public notice dated 19.06.2024, Permanent Registration Certificate/Final Registration Certificate shall be issued."

It also put a timeline it as the court order further said, "The entire exercise shall be completed within a period of one (01) month from this day."

What if the council doesn't do it? "In the event of their failure to get it done within the time stipulated, the authorities shall issue Permanent Registration Certificate/Final Registration Certificate, after fulfilling other formalities, if any, required. There shall be no order as to costs."