Elon Musk is hiring bilingual experts from India | Job profile, requirements, pay — details here

The founder of Tesla, and SpaceX, Elon Musk is now offering new job roles to bilingual experts from India who are fluent in both English and Hindi, or any other additional language as specified. According to reports, Musk is hiring these individuals for his Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, xAI.



Founded on March 9, 2023, in the USA's Nevada, the company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is looking to hire AI tutors to expand its database, according to a report by The Economic Times.



Job Profile

1) These AI tutors will help improve AI models by providing data and supporting language learning, including Hindi.



2) Their role involves creating high-quality, well-labelled data to enhance AI capabilities in multiple languages, such as Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, German, Russian, Italian, French, Arabic, Indonesian, Turkish, Persian, Spanish, and Portuguese.



Requirements

1) Candidates should possess experience in technical writing, journalism, or professional writing.



2) Candidates should be proficient in both English and the required additional language.



Pay

1) The pay varies and ranges from $35 to $65 per hour.



2) Full-time employees will receive benefits such as medical, vision, dental coverage, and life insurance.



Work schedule

1) The work schedule is from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm local time.



2) The job is short-term, but full-time. The individual will have the opportunity to work remotely.