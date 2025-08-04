NEET SS 2025, DNB (BS), FMGE December 2025 exam dates announced – Check full schedule

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative timetable for upcoming postgraduate and diploma medical exams. The list includes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025, the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December session, and the final theory exams for diploma programmes, Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) (Super Speciality), and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) (Broad Speciality). Candidates can view the schedule on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

On November 7 and 8, 2025, the NEET SS 2025 will be held in two shifts: from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session will take place on January 17, 2025, also in two shifts; the first from 9.00 am to 11.30 am, and the second from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, The Telegraph reported.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025

The NBEMS has scheduled the DrNB (SS) Final Theory Exam for October 29, 30, and 31, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The NEET SS 2025 will be conducted on November 7 and 8, 2025, in two sessions — from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

The DNB (BS) Final Theory Exam is set for December 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025, with exams held in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Meanwhile, the FMGE December 2025 session will be held on January 17, 2026, also in two sessions — 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

NBEMS clarified that this is a tentative schedule, and the final dates for each examination will be announced via respective Information Bulletins.