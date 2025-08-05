IIT JAM 2026 dates OUT: Exam on February 15, apply from September 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially announced the schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT-JAM) 2026, a national-level entrance exam for postgraduate science programs.

The exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in a computer-based format. All updates and application details are available on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

IIT-JAM 2026: Quick overview

Exam date: February 15, 2026

Duration: 3 hours

Medium: English

Programs offered: MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, Integrated PhD

Registration starts: September 5, 2025

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for IIT-JAM 2026, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

Final-year undergraduate students (appearing in 2026) are also eligible, provided they submit proof of qualification by September 2026.

Successful candidates will be admitted through centralised counselling for MSc/MSc Tech (CCMN) process across participating institutes, including IITs, Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), and others.