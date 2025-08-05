NEET-UG 2025: MCC extends Round 1 choice filling. Check revised schedule HERE

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised timeline for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2025 after briefly pausing the choice filling, and locking process.

As per a report by NDTV, the decision comes in light of multiple requests from NRI (Non-Resident Indian) and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates, along with ongoing court matters.

Key dates to note:

Registration ends: August 6 (3:00 pm)

RESET registration option: Available till August 6 (12 noon)

Payment deadline: August 6 (6:00 pm)

Choice filling closes: August 7 (8:00 am)

Choice locking window: August 6, (8:00 pm) to August 7, (8:00am)

Seat processing: August 7 and 8

Round 1 seat allotment result: August 9

Reporting to allotted institutes: August 9 to August 18

Originally, candidates were expected to complete choice filling and locking by August 4, with seat allotment results scheduled for August 5. However, following appeals from PwBD candidates seeking additional time to obtain medical certificates from designated centres, the MCC extended the timeline.

In addition to these changes, all participating institutions under the All India Quota (AIQ), including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), deemed universities, central universities, and BSc Nursing colleges, have been directed to cross-verify the tentative seat matrix uploaded on the MCC website.

Candidates are strongly advised to visit mcc.nic.in regularly for further updates and instructions.