CBSE Class 10 compartment results are LIVE now! Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 compartment exam results today, on Tuesday, August 5.

Students can now access their scores via the official websites: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or through DigiLocker.

To check results, students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.

The post-result verification process is set to begin on August 8.

Nearly 49% clear exam

Out of the 1.43 lakh candidates who registered for the supplementary exam, close to 1.38 lakh appeared and 67,620 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 48.68 percent.

Keeping up with previous trends, female students again recorded a higher pass percentage of 51.04 percent, compared to 47.41 percent among the boys.

How to check?

To check CBSE class 10 compartment results 2025, follow these steps:

Go to the official CBSE websites at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the Class 10 Supplementary Result link on the homepage. Enter your credentials: roll number, date of birth, school number, etc. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download or print the result for future reference.

For regular candidates, the mark sheet-cum-passing certificate will be dispatched to their respective schools. Private candidates will receive their documents either at their examination centres in Delhi, or at the postal addresses they submitted in their application forms.

Exam details

The Class 10 supplementary exams were held from July 15 to 22 across 15,495 schools, and 970 centres in India, and 26 countries overseas.

The CBSE Class 10 final board exams were held between February 15 and March 18, with results announced on May 13. A total of 24.12 lakh students appeared across 84 subjects, and the overall pass percentage stood at 93.66 percent, with 22.21 lakh students successfully clearing the exams.