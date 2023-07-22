The All Odisha Private Schools Welfare Association launched a protest on Friday, July 21, seeking government intervention to facilitate adequate financial support for students enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. More than 4,000 members participated in the agitation.

The association demanded that the reimbursement against 25 per cent free RTE admission must be paid to the schools on time. It also asked that the amount should be paid in three parts for better operation and exemption of financial pressure on both the schools and the parents, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Association Secretary Abanti Kumar Sutar stated that they have also demanded permanent Certificates of Recognition (CoRs) for schools functioning on their own premises and having their own infrastructure. Besides, CoRs should be issued for at least 10 years to the schools operating in rented buildings, he added.

The protesters also demanded free government textbooks for all students and special financial aid for private school teachers. Members of the association mentioned that their mass agitation would be intensified further if their grievances are not considered by the government, as per TNIE.

It may be noted that the protest by the association comes days after a protest was held by parents of students enrolled in private schools, both Odia and English mediums, under the RTE Act. The parents had alleged a lack of proper financial support, which they were entitled to get for their kids' education.