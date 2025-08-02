NEET PG 2025: Complete exam day checklist and key instructions

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 will be held by the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 3, in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 PM.

NEET PG, which is conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma, and post-MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses, direct six-year Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) courses, and National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) diploma courses.

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2025 on August 3rd, will be able to enter the testing facility and begin registering for the exam at 7 AM. Entry to the NEET PG 2025 exam centre will close at 8.30 am, and candidates will be able to log in from 8.45 am, as reported by The Indian Express.

NEET PG 2025: Don’t forget to carry these!

A printed copy of the NEET PG admit card bearing a barcode or QR code

A photocopy of the candidate’s Permanent or Provisional State Medical Council (SMC) / Medical Council of India (MCI) / National Medical Commission (NMC) registration, which will be collected at the centre.

Any one original and valid non-expired government-issued photo ID, which could be Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card, driving license, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card bearing a photograph

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming scribe/ extra-time according to the provisions of the RPwD Act, 2016, if applicable

NEET PG 2025: List of prohibited items

Candidates appearing for NEET PG 2025 must not carry the following items to the exam centre:

Stationery and study material: Printed or handwritten notes, books, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, or any similar items.

Electronic devices: Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, wristwatches (including smartwatches and health bands), calculators, electronic pens, scanners, etc.

Jewellery and ornaments: Bracelets, rings, earrings, nose pins, chains, necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, and related accessories.

Personal belongings: Wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, and similar items.

Food and beverages: Any eatables (opened or packed), soft drinks, and water bottles.

Other restricted items: Any object that could aid unfair practices, or conceal communication devices, such as wireless equipment, Bluetooth gadgets, or spy cameras.

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted as a multiple-choice computer-based test (CBT).

There are 200 questions in the test, and each one has four choices in English. For every question, candidates must choose the best or the most accurate answer. The exam lasts for three hours and thirty minutes in total.

Four points will be awarded for each right response. As part of the 25% negative marking scheme, one mark will be subtracted for each wrong response. If a question is left unattempted, no points will be deducted. The marking scheme will be used to evaluate questions that have been marked for review.