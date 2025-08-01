CUET PG 2025 counselling and admission updates: Which universities have released notices? Check here

Though the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) results were declared weeks ago, confusion continues to prevail over CUET PG counselling as several central, and state universities, are yet to release their detailed admission schedules.



The absence of a unified counselling authority and unclear timelines have left thousands of CUET PG aspirants in limbo.



What is the current admission status for PG?

As of July 31, major central universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have not released their admission calendar for PG courses based on CUET 2025 scores.



However, Delhi University (DU) has recently released its second PG merit list under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).



While individual universities have autonomy in matters pertaining to CUET UG counselling, many PG aspirants were expecting a more centralised process this year, given the scale of the exam conducted by NTA across disciplines.



According to Shiksha, sources from the University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier informed that the idea of a common PG counselling platform was discussed, but not finalised. Hence, candidates must keep track of individual university portals for application and updates on the merit list.



Top universities and their admission status for CUET PG 2025



Delhi University: 2nd PG merit list released on July 29, 2025



Jawaharlal Nehru University: Yet to release schedule



Banaras Hindu University: Yet to be released



University of Hyderabad: 1st list expected soon (Tentative date: August 5, 2025)



Here’s what aspirants can do



- Keep tabs on the official websites of their preferred universities regularly.



- Register or apply under specific portals (example: DU's CSAS).



- Keep an eye on application deadlines and merit list releases.



- Keep documents and scorecards handy for timely submissions.