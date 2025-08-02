KCET round 1 final seat allotment results live: Karnataka student await college admissions today

According to a Times Now report, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to announce the KCET Round 1 final seat allotment results today, August 2, 2025, marking a crucial milestone for thousands of engineering and medical aspirants across Karnataka.

Students who participated in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) counselling process and submitted their college and course preferences can now check their final allotment status on the official portal cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their registered login credentials.

The final results come after KEA's review of objections submitted by candidates who were dissatisfied with the provisional seat allotment list. The authority had provided a window for students to raise concerns via email at keauthority-ka@nic.in until 11 am today, following the release of provisional allotments along with cut-off marks.

Students can access their allotment status through the following process:

Navigate to the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Locate and click the KCET round 2 allotment link on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

View the KCET Seat Allotment 2025 results displayed on screen

Download and save the allotment document

Preserve the document for the admission verification process

Successful candidates must prepare the following documentation for the verification process:

Downloaded Allotment Letter from KEA portal

KCET 2025 Rank Card

SSLC/10th standard marks card

PUC/12th standard marks card

Academic study certificates

Caste and income certificates (where applicable)

Fee payment receipt (if fees already paid)

Current passport-size photographs

Valid identity proof (Aadhaar card recommended)

The final seat allotment results will determine which colleges and courses students have secured admission to.