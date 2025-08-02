Delhi University’s 12-hour class mandate under NEP triggers debate

“How can students sit in classrooms from 8 in the morning to 8 at night?” The question echoed across Delhi University’s colleges as the institution implemented the 4th year of undergraduate studies under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from August 1, with the rider that colleges must function for 12 hours daily.

The notification came a few hours before the new academic session, sparking widespread concern among the faculty and students. They say the move is impractical, exhausting, and ignores ground realities.

The university’s notification dated July 31, 2025, states that all colleges and institutions are advised to function from 8 am to 8 pm for “optimal utilisation of resources”. The move, ostensibly to accommodate the increased academic load and faculty deployment, has drawn criticism from educators.

“Are we turning our colleges into factories,” asked a professor at a DU college. “Students are expected to sit for 12 hours a day, five to six days a week. It’s unrealistic, especially considering the commute time, extracurricular commitments, and mental health concerns.”

The 12-hour decree raises concerns about faculty availability. While the university’s Executive Council suggests staggered deployment of staff and encourages the use of guest faculty to fill gaps, teachers argue that it could compromise the quality of instruction.

The notification also refers to Clause 15 of the UGC Regulation 2018 to justify additional working hours, stating that assistant professors must deliver 16 hours of direct teaching per week, and associate professors/professors 14 hours.

