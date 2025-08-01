MCC NEET UG 2025: PwBd counselling dates extended; Registrations open! Check here

The counselling timetable for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBd) has been updated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in response to their requests for extensions, as reported NDTV.



Previously unable to register for the Undergraduate (UG) programs, candidates can now do so via the committee's official website at mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.



Based on their performance on the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) programs, candidates would be assigned seats during the counselling process.



How to register for MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling?



- Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling



- On the homepage, click on 'New Registration 2025', under the 'Candidate Activity' board.



- Click on 'New Candidate Registration'.



- Enter your login credentials: NEET UG roll number, application number, candidate name and mother's name, date of birth, and the security pin.



- Click on submit



MCC NEET UG counselling 2025: Important dates to note

The registration deadline for the Round 1 counselling process for PwBd candidates has now been extended to 1 pm, August 3, 2025.



Candidates can make the registration fee payment by 4 pm.



The choice-filling for round 1 will end at 11:59 pm, on August 3, 2025.



The choice-locking will be enabled from 6 pm to 11:59 pm on August 3, 2025.



The committee will process the seat allotment from August 4 to August 5, 2025.



The result will be out on August 6, 2025.



Students will be required to report to their allotted colleges from August 7 to August 11, 2025.