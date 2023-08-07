After the news of the passing away of revolutionary poet Gaddar (77) broke out, condolences poured in from many communities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including the student community.

Balladeer Gaddar, popularly known as Gaddar, played a key role in the Telangana movement with his folk songs spanning several decades. He was also one of the prominent faces of the Naxalite movement in India and a founding member of the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People's War.

After breaking ties with the banned outfit, Gaddar embarked on a path conjoining Marxist principles with Ambedkarite ideas in the fight for social justice.

"We are deeply aggrieved to hear of the sudden demise of our beloved poet and people's Balladeer Gaddar today (6/8/2023). Our heartfelt condolence to his friends and family at this sad hour. Join us in a condolence gathering to pay out last tributes to the revolutionary poet," read a poster put out by the Ambedkar Students' Association, University Of Hyderabad (ASA-HCU) on Sunday, August 6 at 4.38 pm. The students gathered at Velivada (North Shopcom) on Sunday at 6 pm to pay their last tributes to the revolutionary poet.

Gaddar passed away in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment at a private hospital for heart-related ailments.