NEET-PG 2025 result likely by September 3 | Here’s what candidates need to know

The wait for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 results is almost over. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to publish the scorecards by September 3, 2025, in line with the official schedule.

This year’s NEET-PG, the mandatory qualifying exam for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Postgraduate Diploma programmes, was held on August 3, 2025, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm in a single session across the country.

With the test now concluded, thousands of candidates are eagerly counting down the days until they can check their performance and begin preparing for the counselling process.

How to check NEET PG 2025 results:

Once the NBEMS uploads the results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in or the NEET PG results page. Click on the NEET PG 2025 Result link. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details. Submit the form to view your result. Download and print the scorecard for reference.

In order to avoid any last-minute hassle, it is advised to keep your login details handy.

Key dates to remember

Exam date: August 3, 2025

Result announcement: By September 3, 2025

Internship completion deadline: July 31, 2025

What happens next?

NEET-PG remains one of the most competitive and crucial medical entrance exams in India.

The early September result release will give candidates enough time to register for counselling, secure a seat, and plan their academic future. NBEMS has urged aspirants to keep an eye on official notifications for updates on cut-off scores, counselling schedules, and other important announcements.

For the most accurate information, candidates are advised to rely solely on NBEMS’ official platforms.