FMGE June 2025: Over 29,000 medical graduates fail screening test as NBEMS declares results

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) results for the June 2025 session, according to a report by The Times of India.

Out of 37,207 candidates who registered for the screening examination held on July 26, 2025, a significant 29,327 failed to qualify. Additionally, 1,168 candidates were marked absent, while five results have been withheld pending further review.

The results are now accessible through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Following the examination, NBEMS conducted a comprehensive review of all questions in the FMGE June 2025 paper. Faculty members from respective speciality areas verified the technical accuracy of both questions and answer keys. The board confirmed that no questions were found to be technically incorrect.

Candidates can access their individual scorecards starting August 21, 2025, through the NBEMS portal. However, these scorecards will only remain available for six months from the issuance date.

How to check results:

Visit natboard.edu.in

Navigate to the 'Public Notice' section

Click on the FMGE June Session 2025 result link

Open the PDF document and follow the link to view results

Search for your roll number using 'Ctrl+F'

Next steps

Pass certificates will be distributed in person following identity and credential verification.

The certificate distribution schedule will be announced separately on the NBEMS website. Results remain provisional until this verification process is completed.

The five candidates with withheld results are subject to decisions from the NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee, Unfair Means Case proceedings, or relevant court matters as applicable.