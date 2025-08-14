UPSC CSE Main 2025 admit cards OUT now!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled for August 22, 2025, and hall tickets will remain available until August 31, 2025, as per a report by The Times of India. Candidates are advised to download theirs early to avoid last-minute issues.

Exam day essentials

Candidates must carry their printed admit card (mandatory) along with an original photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, or Voter ID. The personal details on both documents must match exactly; otherwise, entry will be denied.

Additionally, candidates should note that mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited at the venue, and there will be no facility to store bags or valuables on-site.

How to download?

To download your UPSC CSE admit card, follow these steps: