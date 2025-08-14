DU UG admissions 2025: Third seat allocation out, over 7,000 students secure seats

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the third round of seat allocation for its Undergraduate (UG) admissions, covering 79 programmes, including performance-based courses like Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), and Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports (PE/HE/S).

As per PTI, 7,061 candidates have bagged seats in this round, pushing total UG admissions for the academic year to 67,582. DU’s 69 affiliated colleges collectively offer 71,624 seats.

Upcoming quota lists

The seat allocation list for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), sports quota, and Children/Wards of University employees (CW) will go live on August 15, 2025, at 5 pm.

Candidates allotted seats in this round can express willingness between August 13 and 17, with college verification continuing until August 18. Those happy with their allocation must complete the seat acceptance fee payment by 4:59 pm on August 19.

Before this round, DU published the list of vacant seats and reopened applications from August 8 to 10, giving another shot to students who missed earlier phases of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025, added PTI.

What should students do next?

Applicants should keep an eye on the official DU website for real-time updates on:

Upcoming seat allotment lists

Vacant seat availability

Payment and verification deadlines

With just a few thousand seats left to fill, the race for a place in DU’s sought-after programmes is nearing the finish line.