State syllabus schools kids may receive a huge boon as the number of school days are set to drastically decrease from last year in Karnataka.

As per the guidelines issued by the Department of School Education on the coming academic year 2023-24, the number of school days for children reduces by 26 days.

The guidelines said, the total number of school days will be 244, as compared to last year’s 270, of which, only 180 days will be teaching days. These drastic changes have been attributed to the pandemic and the lack of a learning recovery programme this year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The loss during pandemic...

To make up for the loss of learning that occurred over the pandemic, the academic year 2022-23 began earlier than usual, starting mid-May and overlapped with holidays, so that students could have extra teaching days.

However, with the department marking the programme as a success, from the coming academic year, the number of school days is being decreased to 244 days, with classes expected to begin from May 29.

What do the guidelines exactly say?

“In order to implement uniform educational activities in the academic year 2023-24 in all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools of the concerned state, the academic periods, holidays and annual agenda have been fixed,” the guidelines stated.

As per the guidelines, state syllabus schools have been advised to begin classes from May 29, with the first term ending on October 7. The recommended starting and ending dates for the second term are October 25 to April 10, 2024. Meanwhile, Dasara vacations are to last for 16 days, between October 8 to October 24.

According to the guidelines, May will have the lowest number of teaching days, with only three days, followed by October, which will have a total of six teaching days. Of the total 244 days, 26 days will go towards assessments and tests, 24 days towards extracurricular activities, 10 days for local holidays and four days for analysis work. This leaves around 180 days for teaching.