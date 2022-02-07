If lately, you've seen an official-looking notice on social media on the supposed letterhead of the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the subject, 'Offline examinations in all universities' semester courses for all the upcoming semesters in their home centers', be warned. It is fake and this is what UGC's tweeted on February 7 and decided to warn one and all.



"This public notice is #FAKE! University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice", stated the commission in a tweet via its verified Twitter handle on 7:22 pm, February 6, 2022.

UGC, in the same tweet, shared the notice that is doing the rounds, the same notice that also states that since all colleges and universities are functioning while following COIVD-19 protocols, physical examinations can be taken. It also went on to state that all universities and colleges must continue to follow COVID-19 protocols while doing so.



UGC branded the public notice as fake.