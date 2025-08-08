SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam first shift CANCELLED? Here is what we know

A notice circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) states, “Due to some operational challenges in 1st Shift of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025 scheduled on 08-08-2024 at below venue is hereby cancelled.”

The same notice adds that all candidates affected by the cancellation will be given another opportunity.

“All candidates scheduled to appear in the 1st Shift at the above-mentioned venue on 08-08-2025 will be allowed to appear in a re-examination, the date of which will be notified in due course,” it says.

It further says the “new examination date and venue will be communicated to the candidates individually through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.”

No official update yet

As of now, this update has not appeared on SSC’s official website. Once it is uploaded, the details will be confirmed officially.

The SSC is holding its computer-based Stenographer Grade C and D exams, from August 6 to 8, 2025, across 157 centres in 85 cities nationwide.

In a previous announcement, the Commission said over 3.5 lakh candidates had registered for the test, with 79% receiving a centre in their first, second, or third choice city.

The rest were allotted venues nearby, with the average distance between their home address, and the exam city being about 220 kilometres.