The draft NHEQF (National Higher Education Qualification Framework) strives on creating a benchmark to ensure quality education and job suitability. It proposes several parameters of assessment of higher education students and denotes six levels of qualification to assess them based on learning outcomes. The draft document was recently published by the UGC as part of the National Education Policy 2020. The higher education institutes all across the nation will be brought under a new framework when the NEP is finalised.

The NHEQF is an instrument for the development, classification and recognition of qualifications based on a continuum of levels from 5 to 10, with 1 to 4 levels of the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) based on school education.

The assessment and learning achievement parameters are based on knowledge and understanding of theory, cognitive and technical skills, application of knowledge and skills, decision-making abilities, constitutional, humanistic, ethical and moral values, employment-ready skills and entrepreneurship mindset.

The UGC has welcomed suggestions from the public on NHEQF, which could be sent until February 13 to the email address - nepheqf@gmail.com.

The various levels of qualification laid down by the UGC are as given below.