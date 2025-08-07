UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment results 2025 out: Check here at results.upmsp.edu.in

Results of the 2025 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board compartment exam have been released. The 2025 Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) compartment exam results have been made available by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Students can now visit results.upmsp.edu.in, the official website, to view their results.

UP Board Compartment exams result 2025

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, the UP Board held compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12. The exams were held in two shifts: 8.30 am to 11.45 am for the first shift, and 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm for the second.

Exams for Class 10 were conducted during the morning shift, and exams for Class 12 were scheduled for the afternoon, reported The Economic Times.

For the two separate examinations, 46,391 students registered in total. 43,510 pupils, or 94% of the total, were present.

19,150 out of 20,768 registered candidates, or 92.21 percent, took the Class 10 exams. In Class 12, 24,360 of the 25,623 registered students showed up, with a 95.07 percent attendance rate.

Here’s how to download UP Board Compartment result 2025

Visit the website at https://results.upmsp.edu.in Choose your class:

- Click “High School Compartment Result 2025” for Class 10

- Click “Intermediate Compartment Result 2025” for Class 12

Enter your details: Roll number, and security code (captcha) View result: Click “View Result” or “Submit” to see your marks. Download and print by clicking “Download” or Save as PDF, and take a printout for future use

The compartment exam offers students a second opportunity to improve their marks from the annual board exams conducted earlier this year

Stay alert, warns UPMSP

Parents and students have lately received a warning from UPMSP over fake phone calls, and emails that promise to raise their test scores in return for cash.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said, “Cybercriminals are contacting students who appeared in the 2025 high school compartment/improvement and intermediate compartment examinations, falsely promising to increase their marks in exchange for money.”

Students and parents are advised to stay alert, and not fall for such scams.