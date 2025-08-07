WBCAP 2025 merit list OUT: How to check

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) has released the first merit list for undergraduate admissions on August 7, 2025. This is part of the West Bengal Centralised Admissions Process (WBCAP). Students who applied can check their allocation status at the official website, wbcap.in .

To view the results, applicants must log in to the website with their user ID and password. Those who are assigned a seat must complete the following procedures to confirm their entry.

The WBCAP 2025 merit list contains the names of selected candidates, as well as the institutions and courses assigned to them.

Candidates are recommended to log in with their credentials to examine their results and complete the following steps of the admission process before the deadlines:

Visit the website: wbcap.in .

Click the "Student Login" option.

Enter your user ID and password.

The merit list will display on the screen.

Download and store for later use.

After reviewing the list, students who are assigned a seat must pay a seat acceptance fee using debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, or QR code. Then, students should download the admission sheet and provide the necessary papers to the designated college for verification.

Only applicants who have successfully enrolled for the WBCAP UG Admissions 2025 can see the merit list. Students are assigned seats depending on their Class 12 or comparable test scores.

Candidates who are assigned a seat must accept it and finish the admissions procedure to confirm their seats. Failure to act by the deadline may result in cancellation of the allocation.