BHU UG seat allotment expected by today or tomorrow; ‘One candidate-one seat’ rule in place

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is likely to release its first round of seat allotment for undergraduate admissions by Friday night, August 8, or Saturday morning, August 9, according to sources in the admission cell.

This year, the university has implemented a ‘one candidate-one seat’ policy to ensure wider access and equal opportunity for applicants across the country, as reported by Live Hindustan.

Under the new system, candidates must choose only one course before the cutoff lists are released. Unlike previous years, they will not be allowed to lock seats in multiple programmes.

Over one lakh applicants for 9,200 seats

More than 1,00,000 students from across India have registered for around 9,200 undergraduate seats at BHU.

The university is currently updating the seat matrix, and fee structure on the admission portal, following which the cutoff list and seat allocation process will begin.

Admission Cell Coordinator Prof Bhaskar Bhattacharya shared that there are over 415 subject combinations available across UG programmes.

He added that the ‘one candidate-one seat’ formula has been introduced to ensure that deserving candidates in the merit list get a fair chance to secure admission.

Students who have appeared for multiple Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-based entrance exams will be required to decide their preferred programme before locking their seat choices.

Although multiple subject options will be available, final allotment will be done on the basis of merit and preferences filled.

PG admissions and verification underway

Meanwhile, postgraduate (PG) admissions are also in progress. Verification of documents for newly admitted PG students began on Thursday, August 7, across various faculties, including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Agriculture.

The BHU campus witnessed increased activity, with new students and their parents navigating departments to get their certificates verified. Following admission, the process of hostel allotment based on merit will begin soon.