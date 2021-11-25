Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), the multi-disciplinary Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makerere University at Kampala, Uganda, for a variety of activities including knowledge transfer through the development of collaborative research projects.

The two universities would conduct joint academic, scientific and cross-cultural activities and organise short and long-term exchange of research and teaching personnel as also students besides exchanging publications and other materials of common interest.

Makerere is ranked as the fifth-best university in Africa.

The MoU was signed by Prof Barnabas Nawange, Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University and Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SOA recently. Prof Nachieketa K Sharma, Director, University Outreach Program of SOA, who will be the Coordinator for the university, visited Makerere University in Kampala recently when the documents were signed.

