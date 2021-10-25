Odisha's Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) on October 25 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (CIWA) for collaborative research and extension.



The MoU was signed by ICAR-CIWA’s Director Dr Anil Kumar and SOA’s Registrar Prof BB Pradhan in the presence of SOA’s Founder-President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak.



As per the MoU, researchers and students of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS), SOA’s faculty of agricultural sciences, will pursue research relating to thesis requirements of researchers in CIWA. Besides, there shall be an exchange of students for academic, research and training purposes.



Prof Bijay Kumar Sahu, Dean of IAS and Dr Priyabrata Patnaik, Additional Dean (Research) and Officer-on-special-duty (Agriculture) were present while the MoU was being signed.