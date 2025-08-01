Appearing for NEET-PG 2025 for the first time? Here are a few rules to keep in mind!

After a rather turbulent year, the date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) is fast approaching, with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) gearing to conduct the exam on Sunday, August 3.
With the admit cards of NEET-PG 2025 released on July 30, and city intimation slips with details of the exam centres released on July 21, aspirants are on the final leg of their preparation.
Several aspirants were also allotted centres far away from their hometowns. Make sure that your travel and accommodation arrangements are in place before you appear for the exam.
If you are appearing for NEET-PG 2025, make sure not to forget the rules that must be followed while appearing for the exam, amidst your last-minute preparation to have a smooth experience at the exam centre, and avoid hassles at the eleventh hour.
Here’s a refresher about NEET-PG 2025 rules, question paper pattern, and examination structure, especially if you are appearing for the exam for the first time.
Exam pattern
The exam will be held through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm across India.
While the examination was supposed to be held in two shifts, similar to NEET-PG 2024, the Supreme Court of India ordered NBEMS to conduct the exam in a single shift, on May 30.
As a result, the NBEMS postponed the exam from June 15 to August 3 to prepare for a single shift exam.
However, the question paper pattern has remained the same. The paper will have 200 multiple-choice questions carrying 4 marks each, totalling 300 marks.
The exam also has negative marking, with each wrong answer costing the candidate 1 mark.
Candidates are expected to finish the exam in 3.5 hours.
Here are some must-follow rules before you arrive at your centre:
Candidates must be present at the exam centre at the time specified in the admit card.
Expect to be subject to rigorous frisking, biometric verification, photo capture, and other security measures before entry.
Entry into the examination hall will close 30 minutes before the exam, and candidates who arrive late will be denied entry.
Candidates must carry a copy of their:
Admit cards with the barcode
A valid, government-issued photo ID
Registration certificates from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Commissions
Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) must carry their FMG pass certificates
Candidates must not carry wallets, mobile phones, rough paper, books, or even a pen or pencil to write with. There won’t be any arrangements to store their personal belongings at the centre, so they are expected to travel light.
While some centres may ask for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, masks are not allowed unless they are medically mandated, and candidates can offer proof.
Candidates must remember that they are under surveillance at the centre. They are advised not to talk to other candidates, look into their systems, or try to change their allotted seats.
Candidates must obey the superintendent of the exam centre, or computer lab, or risk disqualification.
Required ID proofs
Candidates can submit any one of these documents at the exam centres as ID proofs:
PAN card
Aadhaar card (with photograph)
Driving License
Voter ID
Passport
These documents must be updated with the latest photographs of the candidate. Providing false or invalid documents leads to disqualification, and other consequences.
Dress code: What NOT to wear
Candidates need to follow the prescribed dress code to ensure quick and smooth entry into the exam centre.
They must wear light-coloured and simple clothes, with short sleeves. Their clothes must not have elaborate designs, embroidery, big buttons, patches, multiple pockets, or zippers.
Shoes, high-heeled and thick-soled footwear, are strictly prohibited in the centre. Candidates must wear slippers, sandals, or any footwear that does not cover their feet.
Candidates are advised not to wear metallic accessories like rings, nose rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles, necklaces, etc, and to use non-metallic accessories in their hair.
They are also not allowed to wear watches, belts, or caps.
While religious items like turbans, hijab, burkha, kirpan, and kara are allowed into the exam hall, candidates wearing them must arrive at the centre early for additional security checks.
Candidates must do well to remember these rules while they appear for the exam, and ensure that they are followed. Flouting any one of them would result in the cancellation of their candidature, disqualification from future exams, and even legal consequences.