Appearing for NEET-PG 2025 for the first time? Here are a few rules to keep in mind!

After a rather turbulent year, the date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) is fast approaching, with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) gearing to conduct the exam on Sunday, August 3.

With the admit cards of NEET-PG 2025 released on July 30, and city intimation slips with details of the exam centres released on July 21, aspirants are on the final leg of their preparation.

Several aspirants were also allotted centres far away from their hometowns. Make sure that your travel and accommodation arrangements are in place before you appear for the exam.

If you are appearing for NEET-PG 2025, make sure not to forget the rules that must be followed while appearing for the exam, amidst your last-minute preparation to have a smooth experience at the exam centre, and avoid hassles at the eleventh hour.

Here’s a refresher about NEET-PG 2025 rules, question paper pattern, and examination structure, especially if you are appearing for the exam for the first time.

Exam pattern

The exam will be held through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm across India.

While the examination was supposed to be held in two shifts, similar to NEET-PG 2024, the Supreme Court of India ordered NBEMS to conduct the exam in a single shift, on May 30.

As a result, the NBEMS postponed the exam from June 15 to August 3 to prepare for a single shift exam.