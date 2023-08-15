Of late, the interest in Artificial intelligence (AI) has been on a rise in India, especially among academic circles. AI has the potential to revolutionise education in India, by providing personalised learning experiences, automating tasks and predicting at-risk students.

Here are some of the ways that AI is being used in education in India today:

Personalised learning. This means that students can learn at their own pace and focus on the topics that they need the most help with. For example, AI-powered chatbots can answer students' questions, provide feedback on their work and recommend resources

Automated tasks: AI can be used to automate many of the tasks that teachers and administrators currently do, such as grading papers, scheduling classes and managing student records. This frees up teachers to spend more time teaching and mentoring students

Predicting at-risk students. AI can be used to predict which students are at risk of failing. This information can be used to provide early intervention to these students, so that they can get the help they need to succeed

In addition to these specific applications, AI has the potential to make education more accessible, engaging, and effective for all students. For example, AI can be used to create virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences that allow students to learn in new and immersive ways. AI can also be used to create games and simulations that make learning fun and engaging.