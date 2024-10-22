Exploring the diverse ways in which students learn at Marudam Farm School, Tiruvannamalai

I still remember my first visit to Marudam Farm School in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

The day was overcast, with a light drizzle that softened the muddy paths beneath my feet. At the entrance, I paused between two diverging trails, unsure which to take. Then I heard something — a tune drifting across the campus, an instrument accompanied by a voice, drawing me in.

Standing there in that gentle rain, listening to those distant notes, I found my way to the campus where the school was situated. This entire scene is etched into my memory because it was then that I knew I had found somewhere inexplicably special.

From all the classrooms I visited during my three-day visit, there are two experiences that would give you the essence of the school and its environment.

The first one was a Class III and IV where they were exploring the topic of grains.

Children were asked to form teams and walk around the farm looking for different grains. Their lesson on grains transformed into a dynamic, multi-layered investigation that took them beyond textbooks and into the real world. The children, organised into small teams, spread out across the farm like young botanists. They carried notebooks and collection bags, while searching for different grains and seeds, carefully noting exactly where each one was discovered — under trees, near the kitchen garden, in storage areas, or scattered across the farmland.

But the learning didn't stop with the collection.

The students then became researchers, approaching farm workers, kitchen staff, and teachers with thoughtful questions: "What do you use these grains for? How much would they sell for at the market?" Through these simple conversations, what started as a simple grain-hunting exercise bloomed into lessons about agriculture, commerce, and community knowledge.

The project ended with a creative documentation exercise where each team created their own charts, carefully sticking the actual grains and seeds they'd found next to their written observations. This lesson shows you how learning becomes interconnected with life around them while they use all their senses: Touch, smell, sight and sound.

The second experience was in a kindergarten classroom where the children were taken out on a walk to a small forest patch. They were made to sit in a clearing and asked to observe the colours and sounds around them.

I was astonished to see how children as young as five could name birds that they spotted around them. A few of them could even tell you the name of the bird by listening to its call! Now people might say, “How is learning about birds or knowing their names useful?” But education is not only about employability but it's also about feeling empowered about our own identity.

The only way to be at ease with one’s identity is to learn about our immediate environment and context. This gives us a deeper and richer understanding of who we are in this world and what makes us unique.