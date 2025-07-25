CSIR UGC NET July 2025: Admit cards released, exam on July 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CSIR UGC NET July 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2025, for all subjects. It determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship in science subjects at Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in



Click on the link for “Download Admit Card – CSIR UGC NET July 2025”



Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin



Click on Submit



Download and print the admit card for future use





What’s on the admit card?

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details printed on the admit card, including:

Candidate’s name and roll number





Photograph and signature





Exam date and shift





Exam centre name and address





Reporting time and instructions





In case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately contact the NTA through the helpline numbers or email provided on the website.

What to carry on exam day

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the CSIR NET admit card





A valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, etc)





A passport-size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application)





Other items as specified in the admit card instructions





Note: Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.