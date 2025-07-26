TCS onboarding delay: Labour Ministry summons company over complaint by employees association

In an official notice dated July 25, 2025, the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) summoned TCS for a joint discussion on August 1, at 11.30 am, to be held at Shramev Jayate Bhawan in New Delhi.

The ministry has asked TCS to send either a senior official or an authorised representative familiar with the matter and empowered to make decisions.

According to the complaint, filed by NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja on July 22, hundreds of experienced professionals who received offer letters from TCS had resigned from their previous jobs but are now left in limbo due to indefinite delays in their joining.

“This step reflects the Government and Labour Ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of IT professionals,” said Saluja, adding, “We hope this results in a fair and just resolution for all affected employees.”

In response to growing concerns, TCS had earlier stated, “We can confirm that, as always, TCS is committed to honour all offers we have made, whether it is to freshers or experienced professionals. Everyone who has received an offer from TCS will be onboarded. The joining dates are decided as per business demand and in some cases, they do get adjusted to meet our business needs. We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon.”

This issue is part of a wider trend in the Information Technology (IT) industry, where economic uncertainty and shifting business priorities have led to delays in onboarding and workforce planning adjustments.