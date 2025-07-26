Army Agniveer result 2025 declared: Here’s how to check and what’s next

The Indian Army has officially declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2025 on its website, .The results have been released in a roll number-wise PDF format for various categories and recruiting zones.
Candidates can directly check and download their results for the following categories:
Ambala Agniveer Men (All Categories)
Women Military Police (WMP) Common Aptitude Test Result
Mandi CEE Result 2025
Civil Candidates – Ambala
Serving Candidates – Ambala
Charkhi Dadri CEE Result – Ambala ARO
Hamirpur CEE Result 2025
RTG Zone – Palampur CEE Result 2025
Hisar CEE Result 2025
Shimla CEE Result 2025
Rohtak CEE Result 2025
Shortlisted candidates must now prepare for Phase II, which includes:
Physical Fitness Test (PFT) – 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups
Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – Height, weight, chest
Medical Examination – Comprehensive health screening
Document Verification – Original certificates for age, education, category, etc
Adaptability Test (if applicable) – Psychological assessment
The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both phases and availability of vacancies.
How to download the result: