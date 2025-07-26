Exams

Army Agniveer result 2025 declared: Here’s how to check and what’s next

The results have been released in a roll number-wise PDF format for various categories and recruiting zones
Published on

The Indian Army has officially declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2025 on its website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.The results have been released in a roll number-wise PDF format for various categories and recruiting zones.

Candidates can directly check and download their results for the following categories:

  • Ambala Agniveer Men (All Categories)

  • Women Military Police (WMP) Common Aptitude Test Result

  • Mandi CEE Result 2025

  • Civil Candidates – Ambala

  • Serving Candidates – Ambala

  • Charkhi Dadri CEE Result – Ambala ARO

  • Hamirpur CEE Result 2025

  • RTG Zone – Palampur CEE Result 2025

  • Hisar CEE Result 2025

  • Shimla CEE Result 2025

  • Rohtak CEE Result 2025

What’s next after clearing Phase I?

Shortlisted candidates must now prepare for Phase II, which includes:

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT) – 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – Height, weight, chest

  • Medical Examination – Comprehensive health screening

  • Document Verification – Original certificates for age, education, category, etc

  • Adaptability Test (if applicable) – Psychological assessment

The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both phases and availability of vacancies.

How to download the result:

  1. Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

  2. Click on ‘CEE Results’ under the 'JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment' section

  3. Select the appropriate recruiting office/result link

  4. Download the PDF and save it for future reference

