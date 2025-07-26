Army Agniveer result 2025 declared: Here’s how to check and what’s next

The Indian Army has officially declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2025 on its website, joinindianarmy.nic.in .The results have been released in a roll number-wise PDF format for various categories and recruiting zones.

Candidates can directly check and download their results for the following categories:

Ambala Agniveer Men (All Categories)





Women Military Police (WMP) Common Aptitude Test Result





Mandi CEE Result 2025





Civil Candidates – Ambala





Serving Candidates – Ambala





Charkhi Dadri CEE Result – Ambala ARO





Hamirpur CEE Result 2025





RTG Zone – Palampur CEE Result 2025





Hisar CEE Result 2025





Shimla CEE Result 2025





Rohtak CEE Result 2025





What’s next after clearing Phase I?

Shortlisted candidates must now prepare for Phase II, which includes:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) – 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups





Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – Height, weight, chest





Medical Examination – Comprehensive health screening





Document Verification – Original certificates for age, education, category, etc





Adaptability Test (if applicable) – Psychological assessment





The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both phases and availability of vacancies.

How to download the result: