UGC alerts students as fake exam cancellation notice circulates on social media post Operation Sindoor

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a statement on Wednesday, May 7, refuting a fabricated notice being circulated.The fake announcement claimed that all examinations had been cancelled due to a so-called "war-like situation" in the country, and further advised students to leave for their homes.



The UGC stated that all official updates are available only on the UGC website and its official social media channels. Spreading such misinformation is a punishable offence.



This clarification came shortly after India carried out targeted airstrikes as part of Operation Sindoor.



In an X post, the UGC said, "A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name of UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC."



"All official updates are available only on the UGC website and its official social media channels. Spreading such misinformation is a punishable offence. Don't fall for fake information. Stay alert. Follow only official UGC sources," it added.