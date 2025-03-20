Canada: Field of study restrictions removed for Post-Graduation Work Permits

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on Tuesday, March 18, that the eligibility criteria for Post-Graduate Work Permits (PGWP) have changed. This is an important update for overseas students.

Graduates of collegiate bachelor's and master's degree programmes who applied after November 1, 2024, will no longer be required to meet the field-of-study requirement when applying for a PGWP, Times of India reports.

This upgrade makes the procedure easier for overseas students, particularly those pursuing bachelor's or master's degrees.

Previously, students had to complete programmes in certain fields of study connected to vocations in long-term scarcity to be eligible for a PGWP.

However, this new development means that the restriction will no longer apply, giving international students more options for working in Canada after they finish their education.

However, students must still demonstrate proficiency in English or French by meeting Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) 7 in English or Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) 7 in French across all four language areas.

Students will also need to demonstrate their language skills to meet the increased eligibility standards.

Graduates must have a minimum CLB 7 (or NCLC 7 in French) in each of the four language areas: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. This criterion guarantees that international graduates are well-prepared for the Canadian workplace.

It is crucial to remember that for applications received before November 1, 2024, the field-of-study criterion remains.