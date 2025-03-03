Last chance! India Post GDS recruitment 2025 ends today for over 21,000 openings

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment process for 2025 is set to close today, March 3, marking the final opportunity for applicants to register for over 21,000 vacancies. As reported by Times of India, the application window, which opened on February 10, is available on the official India Post GDS website.

This recruitment drive spans 23 postal circles across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Positions available include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

Eligibility and Application Details

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class X and be between 18 and 40 years old as of the deadline. Age relaxations apply for reserved categories. The application fee is Rs 100, but SC/ST, PwD, transwomen, and female candidates are exempt.

As per Times of India, selected candidates will receive salaries under the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) system, with an annual 3% increment and additional benefits such as the GDS Gratuity and Service Discharge Benefit Scheme. Salary structures are as follows:

Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs 12,000 – Rs 29,380

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000 – Rs 24,470

How to Apply

Interested candidates must complete their applications by following these steps:

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register and verify eligibility Fill in personal and educational details Upload necessary documents as per guidelines Review and submit the application